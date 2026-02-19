Submit Release
Former Special Police Officer Sentenced to 12 Months in Prison for Violating Arrestee’s Rights

Brigette O. Robertson, 40, a former special police officer residing in the District of Columbia, was sentenced today to 12 months in prison in connection with violating the constitutional rights of a detained citizen by stomping on her face in June 2023.

