Five Individuals Charged with Multi-Million Dollar Mortgage and Apartment Fraud Scheme

BOSTON – Five individuals have been charged for their alleged involvement in a scheme to obtain millions of dollars of mortgage loans and dozens of luxury apartment leases by submitting fraudulent applications and forged financial records.

