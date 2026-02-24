Detroit Medical Assistant School to Launch 18-Week Training Program in Plymouth This Spring

Detroit Medical Assistant School Game Day

Detroit Medical Assistant School will open a Plymouth campus this spring, offering an 18-week, hands-on medical assistant program.

PLYMOUTH, MI, UNITED STATES, February 24, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- This spring, Detroit Medical Assistant School will expand into Plymouth with the launch of a new campus focused on immersive, skills-driven healthcare training. Located at 40500 Ann Arbor Rd, Suite 102, Plymouth, MI, the campus will offer an in-depth 18-week medical assistant program designed to give students extended clinical preparation before entering the workforce.“Healthcare employers consistently tell us they value confidence and real-world experience,” said Chris Lofton, CEO of Zollege . “Our 18-week Plymouth program gives students the additional training time to truly develop those skills before stepping into a medical office.”The program blends structured online instruction with in-person lab sessions and hands-on training inside a working medical practice. By extending the program to 18 weeks, students benefit from additional time to build competency in clinical procedures, patient communication, medical documentation, and administrative workflow.Students will train through a partnership with Priapus Vitality Management, LLC , associated with GameDay Men’s Health, allowing them to experience real-world clinical operations in a professional healthcare setting. This model ensures exposure to patient intake processes, vital sign collection, clinical support procedures, and everyday practice management.As Southeast Michigan continues to see steady demand for outpatient and specialty care services, the new Plymouth campus is positioned to help strengthen the local healthcare workforce while offering residents an accessible pathway into a growing field.Spring enrollment is now open for the inaugural class. Apply here About Detroit Medical Assistant School – PlymouthDetroit Medical Assistant School provides hands-on medical assistant education designed to prepare students for certification and long-term healthcare careers. The 18-week program combines online coursework with in-person lab and clinical training inside a real medical practice, ensuring graduates are workforce-ready.Detroit Medical Assistant School – Plymouth is located at 40500 Ann Arbor Rd, Suite 102, Plymouth, MI.About Priapus Vitality Management, LLCPriapus Vitality Management, LLC, affiliated with GameDay Men’s Health, provides specialized men’s health and wellness services focused on personalized treatment and patient-centered care. The practice emphasizes modern healthcare delivery while supporting training opportunities for future medical professionals.About ZollegeFounded in 2010 by Dr. Ince, Zollege partners with healthcare professionals nationwide to operate more than 140 medical and dental assistant campuses. Each year, thousands of students graduate debt-free and begin rewarding careers in healthcare. Through immersive, practice-based training models and local partnerships, Zollege supports workforce development and student success across communities nationwide.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.