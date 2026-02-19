ADCO Medical Suppliers Offers Aurality’s Empress3D System, Expanding Digital Ear Impression Access for Federal Providers

ADCO Medical Suppliers Logo

ADCO Medical Suppliers will offer Aurality’s Empress3D digital ear impression system, expanding access for federal and institutional providers.

Digital transformation is reshaping healthcare delivery, and hearing care is no exception. By offering the Empress3D system, we’re equipping providers with technology that supports accuracy.” — Abby Armijo

LITTLETON, CO, UNITED STATES, February 19, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- ADCO Medical Suppliers , a Colorado-based supplier of clinical audiology solutions , diagnostic supplies, and hearing care products, announced it will begin offering the Empress3D digital ear impression system from Aurality, expanding access to modern ear impression technology for federal and institutional providers.The Empress3D system is designed to modernize how ear impressions are captured by replacing traditional physical impression methods with a digital workflow. By digitizing the ear impression process, providers can increase efficiency, reduce material waste, and improve overall consistency in device fittings.ADCO Medical’s addition of the Empress3D aligns with the company’s focus on providing innovative solutions to hearing professionals, government agencies, and institutional partners nationwide. Based in Littleton, Colorado, ADCO serves customers nationwide and fulfills global orders under U.S. Department of Defense contracts, supporting the broader federal market, including military and government healthcare systems.“Digital transformation is reshaping healthcare delivery, and hearing care is no exception,” said Abby Armijo, President & CEO of ADCO Medical Suppliers. “By offering the Empress3D system, we’re equipping providers with technology that supports accuracy, workflow efficiency, and a better overall experience for the patients they serve.”The collaboration between ADCO Medical Suppliers and Aurality also supports broader adoption of digital impression technology within federal systems and government-affiliated healthcare networks.“Aurality was founded to modernize how ear impressions are captured, and the adoption of the Empress3D has shown just how overdue that change was,” said Sigrid Smitt Goldman, President of Aurality. “JDVAC is an ideal setting to share that momentum, and our partnership with ADCO marks an important step in expanding access to federal providers.”The availability of the Empress3D through ADCO Medical provides procurement teams and clinical providers with an additional channel for acquiring digital ear impression technology backed by established distribution and customer support infrastructure.Organizations interested in learning more about the Empress3D system and ADCO Medical’s federal supply capabilities can visit https://adcopros.com/ for additional information.About ADCO MedicalADCO Medical, based in Littleton, Colorado, is a national supplier of hearing care products, assistive listening devices, and clinical accessories. For more than 50 years, the company has supported hearing care professionals, institutional providers, and government agencies with product sourcing, customer service, and distribution expertise.About AuralityAurality is a hearing technology manufacturer focused on modernizing ear impression capture through digital innovation. Its Empress3D system is designed to streamline clinical workflows and improve consistency in custom device production.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.