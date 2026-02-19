SANTA FE — A bill that would ensure New Mexico students receive high-quality, research-based literacy instruction aligned with the science of reading has cleared both chambers of the legislature, and the governor plans to sign it into law.

The New Mexico House of Representatives unanimously approved Senate Bill 37 — the High-Quality Literacy Instruction Act — last night following the Senate’s unanimous vote in favor of the bill on Jan. 29.

“SB 37 builds on my administration’s long-term strategy to give every New Mexico child a solid foundation for educational success by improving literacy education in our schools,” said Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham. “New Mexico has boosted student reading proficiency significantly over the past four years and this literacy initiative will accelerate that progress. I thank the legislature for its overwhelming support of this legislation, and I look forward to signing it into law.”

Senate Bill 37 establishes statewide requirements to:

Implement high-quality instructional materials for K–3 literacy instruction and K–12 literacy interventions

Align literacy practices with structured literacy and science-of-reading principles

Strengthen early identification of students with reading challenges through consistent assessment practices

Provide targeted support and communication for families of students identified as needing additional reading assistance

Expand literacy coaching and professional support for educators in schools with the greatest need

The Public Education Department has already been working to raise reading proficiency and support educators with professional development, instructional guidance and targeted interventions. Senate Bill 37 strengthens and codifies that work.

“Today’s vote reflects our shared commitment to improving literacy outcomes for every child in New Mexico,” said Mariana D. Padilla, secretary of the Public Education Department. “Senate Bill 37 helps ensure that schools have the tools and support needed to deliver effective, evidence-based instruction.”

Reading proficiency in New Mexico has climbed 10 percentage points since 2022. The spring 2025 assessment results show the largest post-pandemic literacy gains across grades 3–8.

Progress is particularly strong among students who have historically faced the greatest barriers. Native American students posted 13 percentage point gains from 2022 to 2025, while economically disadvantaged students improved by 12 percentage points. Hispanic students gained 10 percentage points and English learners improved by 8 percentage points over the same period.