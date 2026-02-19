SJ Auctioneers' online-only Fabulous Collectibles, Decor, Silverware & Jewels Auction is set for Sunday, March 1st

Stunning Buccellati sterling silver and marble fish stand platter bowl made in Italy in 1950, 47cm long by 52cm wide. Estimate: $25,000-$28,000 Tomas Bradbury sterling silver epergne centerpiece bowl from 1897, 47cm long by 52cm wide, weighing 3450 grams. Estimate: $18,000-$20,000 Tiffany & Co. 103-piece dinner and luncheon set in the Audubon pattern, without a single piece missing, housed in a three-tier Reed and Barton silverware chest. Estimate: $22,000-$24,000. Circa-2000 signed Gucci 18K yellow gold bamboo link station necklace, about 28 inches and weighing 44.0 grams. Estimate: $7,000-$9,000 The sale features Montblanc 18K yellow gold nib pens with the original box, such as this one honoring honor Peter the Great, #3452 from an edition of 4810. Estimate: $4,800-$5,500

BROOKLYN, NY, UNITED STATES, February 19, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Fresh on the heels of a highly successful, 314-lot Winter Watch of Wanted Collectibles auction held in late January, SJ Auctioneers will build on that success with a Fabulous Collectibles, Décor, Silverware & Jewels auction on Sunday, March 1st, starting at 6pm Eastern Time. The online-only auction, with over 300 lots, is live now, on LiveAuctioneers.com.Fine silver – whether it’s in the form of spectacular individual pieces or flatware services by famous makers – is a hallmark of SJ Auctioneers and a primary reason for its recent success. Both will be in strong evidence in the March 1st sale, as eager bidders are expected to vie for items in the silver categories, as the value of silver continues to climb in today’s hot market.Two items expected to draw great attention include a stunning Buccellati sterling silver and marble fish stand platter bowl made in Italy in 1950, 47cm long by 52cm wide, expected to bring $25,000-$28,000; and a Tomas Bradbury sterling silver epergne centerpiece bowl from 1897, 47cm long by 52cm wide, weighing 3450 grams, which has an estimate of $18,000-$20,000.Kirk sterling silver repousse landscape water pitchers in fine condition will be sold as single lots. One is 10 inches tall and weighs 22.7 troy oz. The other is 8 ¾ inches tall and weighs 28 troy oz. Each has an estimate of $5,000-$5,500. Also, a Charles Clement Pilling (London) sterling silver armada decanter jug from 1903, 33cm tall, weighing 1000 grams, should fetch $4,000-$4,400.Tiffany & Co. will dominate the list of expected top lots in the sterling silver flatware category. Topping the list is a 103-piece dinner and luncheon set in the Audubon pattern , without a single piece missing and housed in a three-tier used Reed and Barton silverware chest. The set, weighing about 209 troy oz., is estimated at $22,000-$24,000. An immaculate, 102-piece Tiffany & Co. dinner size flatware service set in the English King pattern, also complete with no pieces missing and contained in a used three-tier silverware chest by Reed and Barton, weighing 147 troy oz,, should finish at $17,000-$19,000. Neither set has a monogram.Also from Tiffany is a 61-piece sterling flatware service for 12 in the Chrysanthemum pattern, a rare find and in excellent, crisp condition, weighing about 105 troy oz. and housed in a three-tier vintage Reed and Barton chest. It has an estimate of $16,000-$18,000. And a Tiffany 45-piece sterling flatware service for six, another rare find in excellent condition, is expected to garner $15,000-$18,000. Neither set has a monogram.Fine jewelry will feature a circa-2000 signed Gucci 18K yellow gold bamboo link station necklace comprised of a cable chain with grooved oval-shaped bamboo motif stations varying in size with a high polish, 28 inches long and weighing 44.0 grams (estimate: $7,000-$9,000); and a David Webb 18K yellow gold, platinum and diamond “Scape” pendant necklace from the Motif Collection, 16 inches long, with a 0.31 total diamond carat weight (estimate: $6,000-$7,000).An Italian-made Marco Bicego ‘Africa’ collection necklace set in 18K yellow gold, featuring an onyx boule pendant set to a fine gold chain with a lobster closure, 750 Metal and weighing 6.8 grams, has an estimate of $1,500-$1,800. Also, a Swiss-made Gucci ladies’ watch from the Horsebit Collection, with a 34mm stainless-steel bracelet and accented with 0.023 total carat weight diamonds for subtle sparkle, should slip onto a new wrist for $1,000-$1,200.People who receive a beautiful vintage pen as a gift are usually surprised and appreciative. The sale features gorgeous Montblanc 18K yellow gold nib pens with the original box. The pens honor Peter the Great, #3452 from an edition of 4810 (estimate: $4,800-$5,500); Queen Elizabeth the 1st, #4669 from an edition of 4810 (estimate: $4,500-$5,500); and Gaius Maecenas, #3374 from an edition of 4810, with an ode to Maecenas by Horace (estimate: $2,600-$5,000).An S.T. Dupont rollerball pen, laque de chine, with pink and white diamonds, and an S.T. Dupont 925 sterling silver gold-plated ballpoint and fountain pen set, 18K gold 750 nib, with a one-time refill, both have estimates of $450-$600.Decorative accessories are plentiful and will include a pair of Steuben signed aurene candlesticks, 8 inches tall (estimate: $1,200-$1,500); and a Royal Vienna hand-painted pair of porcelain vases (or urns), with the maker’s mark, 7½ inches tall (estimate: $800-$1,500).A Gorham Japanese mixed metals Y50 sterling silver copper jardiniere vase with applied 3-D floral design, marked “Gorham Y50” and “P” – P being the Gorham date mark for 1883 – is estimated to command $750-$950. A similar Gorham jardiniere vase, but with applied 3-D strawberry plant and spider motif, has the same estimate. Both are 3 ½ inches tall.An adorable set of two French-made Baccarat signed crystal red-eye candle votive holders in the original box, each one about 6.8cm tall, should ring up $600-$850; while a Daum signed toucan bird figurine (statuette), also made in France and just as eye-catching, should earn $600-$800.Herend porcelain figurines make a bold and beautiful accent statement in the home, and this auction has some nice ones. They include a group of four signed black and rust fishnet figurines with 24K gold accents: a tiger, a horse, a goat and a bunny rabbit (estimate: $800-$1,500); a group of two green fishnet figurines with 24K gold accents: a monkey and a pup (estimate: $350-$1,500); a group of two rust fishnet figurines with 24K gold accents: a mouse and a rooster (estimate: $350-$1,500); and a blue fishnet snake figurine (estimate: $350-$1,500).Swarovski crystal figurines are just as enchanting to look at and, like the Herend, there are many up for bid, all with the original box. They include figurines depicting Marvel’s The Incredible Hulk, 4 ¾ inches tall (estimate: $600-$850); DC Comics’ Thor, in a dynamic and combative pose (estimate: $600-$850); Marvel DC Comics’ Iron Man, 5 ½ inches tall (estimate: $600-$850); Marvel’s Black Panther, 5 ½ inches tall (estimate: $500-$600); Marvel’s Catwoman, boasting an astonishing 517 expertly cut facets (estimate: $450-$600); and Marvel DC Comics’ Spiderman (estimate: $400-$500).Toys and games are fast becoming a major category in SJ Auctioneers online-only auction events. This sale features a Yonezawa (Japan) tin toy Japan Airlines JAL Boeing 747 jumbo jet with the original box, in excellent working and cosmetic condition, battery powered and 32cm long (estimate: $500-$1,000); a Walt Disney Pride Lines O Gauge 1536 Mickey Mouse Circus Train with the original box, in brand new mint condition (estimate: $380-$750); and a Li’l Abner tin litho wind-up toy that works (estimate: $450-$500).Also offered will be a Rolls Royce 2025 Chinese Checkers boxed set, produced as a press gift for the Asian market and not for sale in the US, very rare, made from wood and stone and including the original box (estimate: $380-$750); a clockwork Distler Mercedes Benz toy convertible made in Germany in the mid-1950s in the US Zone, in excellent original condition and 10 inches long (estimate: $350-$480); a Roy Cox Thimble Drome Champion Racer 17, 10 inches in length (estimate: $300-$450); and a selection of mid-century Japanese tin toy buses (estimate: each $200-$500).Here is a link to the auction catalog on LiveAuctioneers.com: https://www.liveauctioneers.com/catalog/403611_fabulous-collectibles-decor-silverware-jewels/?page=1&sort=lotNumber SJ Auctioneers is always seeking quality items for future auctions. To inquire about consigning an item, an estate or a whole collection, you may call 646-450-7553; or, you can send an email to sjauctioneers@gmail.com.To learn more about SJ Auctioneers and the online-only Fabulous Collectibles, Décor, Silverware & Jewels auction on Sunday, March 1st, starting at 6pm Eastern Time, please visit# # # #

