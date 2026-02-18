In California, Data Protection Just Got Easier: Attorney General Bonta Reminds Californians to DELETE Their Data with Nation-Leading Privacy Tool

OAKLAND — California Attorney General Rob Bonta today issued a consumer alert to remind Californians that they can send one request to more than 500 registered data brokers to delete their personal data by using a new, easy-to-use online tool. The Delete Request and Opt-out Platform (DROP), developed by the California Privacy Protection Agency (CalPrivacy), gives Californians more control over their personal information and helps limit the information that data brokers sell. Attorney General Bonta encourages Californians to consider using this free tool to protect their privacy and delete their personal information in three easy steps.

“Data brokers store and sell so much information about our daily lives — who you are, how you live, and where you go — but in California there is now an easy-to-use tool to take back control over your data,” said Attorney General Rob Bonta. “By using DROP, consumers can tell data brokers to delete and not sell their personal information, decreasing both the amount of data circulating around and the risk that this data is leaked or hacked. I commend CalPrivacy for developing this critical tool and remind data brokers that my office stands ready and fully committed to enforce compliance. For more information and to use DROP, visit privacy.ca.gov/drop.”

“In less than six weeks of its availability, over 225,000 Californians have already signed up for DROP,” said Tom Kemp, Executive Director of CalPrivacy. “This shows that Californians want to limit the personal information data brokers collect and sell about us and is yet another example of the tech policy innovation that is happening here first in California.”

“Californians have been very clear that they want to reclaim control over their personal information, and this law gives them a new tool to do that,” said Senator Josh Becker (D-Menlo Park). “The incredible success of the Delete Act and DROP demonstrates that strong privacy laws are practical, popular, and effective. It shows that if we make it easy, people will take advantage and delete their data.”

Data brokers collect and maintain troves of personal information like email addresses, phone numbers, online browsing history, interests, health-related information, geolocation, and more. Data brokers package and sell this information to various entities, typically without a consumer even knowing. Preventing third parties from receiving this information is a key step to stopping the proliferation of your data in the online ecosystem. When you submit a DROP request, you tell data brokers to delete your personal information and not sell it

With the launch of DROP earlier this year, Californians have a safe and secure way to protect their privacy. The tool — made possible by the Delete Act (Becker, 2023) — transmits a single deletion request telling over 500 registered data brokers to delete all the personal information they have about you and to not sell your data going forward. Consumers can sign up for DROP now, and starting August 1, 2026, data brokers must start deleting your data. Those who fail to comply may face penalties and administrative fines.

Californians can delete their personal information in three safe and secure steps:

Submit your request. DROP lets you send a single deletion request to over 500 registered brokers. Data brokers are required to match you to their records based on the data you choose to submit through DROP.

For more information about DROP and how Californians can submit a deletion request, visit: privacy.ca.gov/drop.