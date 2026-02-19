=?Windows-1252?Q?VSP_BCI_Troop_B_West_=96_Rutland_/_Sexual_exploitation, _?= attempting to obstruct justice

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

CASE#: 25A4004913

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Detective Sgt. Jesse Robson

STATION: Vermont State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigation Troop B West – Rutland

CONTACT#: 802-773-9101

DATE/TIME: Multiple dates and times occurring in May 2025

INCIDENT LOCATION: St. Johnsbury, VT

OFFENSES:

Sexual exploitation of a crime victim by a law enforcement officer (13 VSA 3259 b1c)

Attempting to obstruct justice (13 VSA 3015)

ACCUSED: Anthony Jackson-Miller

AGE: 39

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Stanstead, Quebec

VICTIM: Adult female

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

The Vermont State Police has arrested a former Caledonia County victim's advocate and current certified law-enforcement officer on allegations he used his position of power to sexually exploit the victim of a crime.

Anthony Jackson-Miller, 39, of Stanstead, Quebec, faces charges of sexual exploitation of a crime victim by a law-enforcement officer, and attempting to obstruct justice.

VSP arrested Jackson-Miller on Thursday, Feb. 19, 2026, and transported him to the Derby Barracks for processing. He was then ordered by the court to be brought before a judge for arraignment in the Criminal Division of Vermont Superior Court in St. Johnsbury at the court's earliest convenience, expected at 1 p.m. Thursday.

The investigation by the Vermont State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigations began in May 2025 following a report that Jackson-Miller, a victim's advocate from the Caledonia County State's Attorney's Office, had initiated a sexual relationship with a female crime victim. The victim's case was being prosecuted by the Caledonia County State's Attorney's Office, and Jackson-Miller was the victim's advocate assigned to her.

During the investigation, police discovered evidence that Jackson-Miller took several actions to attempt to obstruct justice after the sexual relationship with the victim concluded.

When these offenses occurred in May 2025, Jackson-Miller also was employed as a law-enforcement officer with the Swanton Village Police Department and the Caledonia County Sheriff's Department.

The Vermont State Police worked closely with the Attorney General's Office on this investigation, initially presenting a report for prosecutors' review in late June 2025. Follow-up investigative work continued until late November.

No additional details are currently available from the Vermont State Police. The affidavit of probable cause will be filed with the court and made public following Jackson-Miller's arraignment. Members of the news media should contact the Court Clerk's Office to confirm timing of the hearing. Questions regarding his work history and status should be directed to his employers.

- 30 -