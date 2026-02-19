Registration Now Open for the 23rd Annual Maine Learning Technology Initiative (MLTI) Student Conference in May

Registration is now open for the Maine Department of Education’s (DOE) 23rd annual Maine Learning Technology Initiative (MLTI) Student Conference. The deadline to register is March 27, 2026.

The conference will be held on May 21, 2026, at the University of Maine campus in Orono. This statewide event is open to all MLTI school administrative units (SAUs) and is expected to welcome more than 1,000 students in grades 5-10 for a full day of hands-on learning, creativity, and exploration.

How to Register

Step 1: Request your registration packet. Complete this brief form to receive your comprehensive registration packet via email.

Step 2: Submit your registration materials. Fill out the packet and use the included link to upload the required documents. Registration must be completed by March 27, 2026, to ensure correct conference T-shirt sizes for your group.

Step 3: Sign up for sessions. Once your registration is reviewed, you will receive a link to select sessions. Sessions fill up quickly and are first-come, first-served, so early sign-up is encouraged!

About the Conference

This year’s theme, “Full STEAM Ahead,” invites students to explore the world of STEAM (science, technology, engineering, arts, and mathematics) through engaging, hands-on sessions. Past topics have included:

Multimedia creation

AR/VR

3D design

Robotics

Machine learning

Game design

Students will receive a conference T-shirt designed by a fellow student. The T-shirt design contest is currently open through March 2, 2026. Additionally, the call for session proposals for both students and educators is open through March 20, 2026.

The event will conclude with a large-scale, interactive “Global session,” bringing hundreds of students together for a collective experience.

With questions about the MLTI Student Conference, MLTI Maine Winter Classic, or other MLTI events, please contact Maine DOE MLTI Project Manager Bethany Billinger at bethany.billinger@maine.gov.

MLTI is part of the Maine DOE Office of Teaching and Learning.