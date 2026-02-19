Teachers of Tomorrow Earns Prestigious Awards for Customer Service Excellence

This recognition reflects years of intentional investment in how we support future educators.” — Cindi Barry, Vice President for Customer Success at Teachers of Tomorrow

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, February 19, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Teachers of Tomorrow, one of the nation’s largest alternative teacher certification providers, has been named a StevieAward winner in the 2026 Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service, earning recognition for both organizational customer service success and individual excellence within its frontline support team.Teachers of Tomorrow received bronze honors in the Customer Service Success – Other Service Industries category, recognizing the organization’s sustained investment in candidate support, operational scale, and service quality during a period of significant growth. In addition, Brandy Rice, a frontline customer service professional at Teachers of Tomorrow, was recognized in the Front-Line Customer Service Professional of the Year – Other Service Industries category for her exceptional performance guiding aspiring educators through the enrollment and certification process.“This recognition reflects years of intentional investment in how we support future educators,” said Cindi Barry, Vice President for Customer Success at Teachers of Tomorrow. “We’ve worked hard to move beyond transactional service, and toward a model that prioritizes clarity, empathy, and long-term success. We have staffed and trained our customer success teams with professionals who are mission-driven and deeply understand the role they play in strengthening the teacher pipeline nationwide. We are proud to see that work acknowledged on a national stage.”Since July 2023, the organization has expanded its customer success infrastructure, launched a state-of-the-art Educator in Training Portal, and strengthened cross-functional collaboration to create a more transparent, student-centered experience. These efforts have helped Teachers of Tomorrow scale responsibly while maintaining strong satisfaction benchmarks and measurable outcomes for candidates and school districts nationwide.In 2025 alone, Teachers of Tomorrow supported more than 55,000 applicants, enrolled over 13,000 new interns, and helped 4,021 educators complete certification, contributing directly to classroom staffing across more than 3,100 school districts and nearly 14,000 schools nationwide.At the individual level, Brandy Rice exemplifies the organization’s commitment to empathetic, high-impact service. In 2025, Rice significantly exceeded organizational benchmarks. Judges noted her ability to turn complex, high-stakes enrollment conversations into confidence-building experiences for future educators.“As demand for certified teachers continues to grow, maintaining quality while scaling is one of the biggest challenges in educator preparation,” said Dr. Heath Morrison, former superintendent and CEO at Teachers of Tomorrow. “The Stevie Awards recognition affirms that our focus on modern infrastructure, strong partnerships, and human-centered support is making a measurable difference for educators, districts, and communities across the country.”More than 2,100 nominations from organizations in 41 nations and territories were considered in the 2026 Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service. Winners were determined by average scores from more than 150 professionals worldwide serving on specialized judging committees.Details about the Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service and a complete list of winners are available at https://sales.stevieawards.com/ About Teachers of Tomorrow:Teachers of Tomorrow is the nation’s leading alternative teacher certification program. With a mission to develop high-quality educators, ToT has a network of more than 90,000 certified teachers making a lasting impact on students, classrooms, and communities. ToT is a portfolio company of The Rise Fund—a global impact investment fund focused on driving positive social and environmental change.Learn more about Teachers of Tomorrow at www.teachersoftomorrow.org About The StevieAwards:The Stevie Awards are conferred in nine programs, including the Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service, The American Business Awards, and The International Business Awards. Each year, more than 12,000 nominations are evaluated by over 1,000 professionals worldwide, recognizing outstanding workplace performance across industries and organizations of all sizes. Learn more at https://stevieawards.com

