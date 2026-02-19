Attorney General Jackley Releases 2025 Crime in South Dakota Report

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE: Thursday, Feb. 19, 2026

Contact: Tony Mangan, Communications Director, 605-773-6878

PIERRE, S.D. – South Dakota Attorney General Marty Jackley announces that the overall number of reported criminal offenses statewide in 2025 decreased by 6.03 percent compared to 2024.

The Crime in South Dakota 2025 Report includes 64,261 criminal offenses in 2025 compared to 68,388 in 2024. Drug offenses decreased 6.25 percent in 2025 compared to 2024. There were 6,358 drug offenses in 2025 compared to 6,782 in 2024.

“The decrease of crime in South Dakota demonstrates South Dakota remains a safe place to raise a family and how important securing our southern border has been to public safety,” said Attorney General Jackley. “The partnership at all levels between law enforcement and prosecutors remains strong in our state.”

The more serious crimes, known as Group A, which include such offenses as homicides, sex offenses, and aggravated assaults, totaled 43,715 offenses in 2025, compared to 47,403 in 2024, a 7.78 percent decrease. The number of less serious offenses, known as Group B and which include such crimes as DUI and disorderly conduct, totaled 20,546 in 2025, compared to 20,985 in 2024, a 2.09 percent decrease.

Other category numbers indicate:

*** 23 homicides reported in 2025, down from 32 in 2024.

*** DUI arrests were at 5,356 in 2025, down from 5,548 in 2024.

*** Total drug offenses decreased to 6,358 compared to 6,782 in 2024.

*** Burglaries were at 1,412 in 2025, compared to 1,787 in 2024.

*** Juvenile arrests were at 3,249 compared to 3,787 in 2024.

*** Drug offenses involving methamphetamine were at 2,672 in 2025, compared to 3,136 in 2024.

*** Fentanyl offenses are included in the “Other Narcotics” category. There were 230 such other narcotics offenses reported in 2025, compared to 398 in 2024.

There were 429 South Dakota law enforcement officers assaulted in 2025, compared to 486 assaulted in 2024. No officers were killed in the line of duty in 2025.

The crime report is compiled by the Attorney General’s Criminal Statistical Analysis Center (SAC) and is the most accurate and comprehensive compilation of South Dakota criminal statistics as it reflects the actual arrest and reporting information by South Dakota law enforcement. Criminal statistics help identify trends in criminal activity that assist in crime prevention and enforcement efforts across South Dakota.

These numbers do not include South Dakota Tribes which report their crime numbers directly to the FBI.

This year’s Crime in South Dakota Report can be found here: https://sdcrime.nibrs.com/Publication/Archived/-4.Crime%20in%20South%20Dakota%202025.pdf

-30-