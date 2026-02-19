NEW YORK DEPARTMENT OF STATE CELEBRATES GROUNDBREAKING FOR $21 MILLION MIXED-USE MULTI-MODAL TRANSPORTATION HUB IN OSSINING

Renderings Available Here

New York Secretary of State Walter T. Mosley today announced the groundbreaking of the Village of Ossining’s $21 million mixed-use Multi-Modal Transportation Hub, a key project of the Village of Ossining’s Downtown Revitalization Initiative (DRI). The Transportation Hub is to provide approximately 242 vehicle parking spaces and promote decreased reliance on vehicle use with bicycle infrastructure to accommodate parking and charging, and space designed for an E-bike repair shop. The Hub will also support infill redevelopment and expanded park space in the southwest corner of Downtown Ossining by freeing up valuable land that is currently used for surface parking. The DRI provided $2.24 million for the project.

“The groundbreaking of this Multi-Modal Transportation Hub marks a huge step forward for the future of downtown Ossining,” said Secretary of State Walter T. Mosley. “This project will enhance walkability and bikeability, support long-term economic growth and infill development downtown, positioning Ossining as a model for community-driven redevelopment across New York State. Thanks to Governor Hochul’s leadership and continued support of the Downtown Revitalization Initiative, communities can now think bigger and better by taking their existing historical assets and turning them into vibrant, inclusive downtowns.”

With a downtown that is on both the State and the National Historic Registers, the Village of Ossining intends to use their existing assets, including a rich history, public amenities, engaged residents and an innovative business community, to build on previous successes and strengthen their downtown to have the greatest economic impact. Previous successes include a mixed-use development with a waterfront park, promenade, beach, and fishing pier on a former brownfield, the Sing Sing Kill Greenway, and the ongoing Sing Sing Prison Museum project. Building on these projects, Ossining aims to improve community services, increase access to the waterfront, expand public space, and repurpose areas for development.

In addition to $2.24 million from the DRI, this project has also received $1 million in funding through Empire State Development’s Consolidated Funding Application (CFA).

The Village of Ossining was named the Mid-Hudson Valley Region’s Revitalization Initiative winner for the fifth round in 2021. Other DRI winners in the region include Haverstraw; Middletown; Kingston; New Rochelle; Peekskill; Port Jervis; White Plains; and Poughkeepsie.

In addition to the Multi-Modal Transportation Hub, the following DRI projects are also being funded by the DRI in Ossining:

Enhancing Streetscaping in the Station Plaza Neighborhood to Improve Connectivity: Beautify the Station Plaza neighborhood through improved streets, widened sidewalks, bikeability, placemaking, and connectivity between the waterfront and upper Main Street.

Empire State Development President, CEO and Commissioner Hope Knight said, “Strategic investments in projects like the Ossining Multi-Modal Transportation Hub help communities unlock new opportunities while improving quality of life for residents and visitors alike. Through the Downtown Revitalization Initiative, New York State is supporting the infrastructure that strengthens urban cores, enhances connectivity, and builds the foundation for sustainable economic growth.”

Mid-Hudson Regional Economic Development Council Co-Chairs Dr. Marsha Gordon and Dr. Kristine Young said, “The Ossining Transportation Hub will improve access to the waterfront, support local businesses, and build on the Village’s efforts to revitalize its historic downtown and attract new investment to the region. The Mid-Hudson Regional Economic Development Council is proud to support projects like this that strengthen downtowns and help to create vibrant, walkable communities.”

Mayor of Ossining Rika Levin said, “This groundbreaking is an important step for the Village of Ossining. The $10 million we received through New York State’s Downtown Revitalization Initiative is allowing us to advance projects that improve our downtown in practical, lasting ways — from better pedestrian connections to stronger public spaces. These investments reflect the priorities our community identified, and they will help ensure our downtown continues to serve residents, businesses, and visitors well into the future.”

Westchester County Executive Ken Jenkins said, “This groundbreaking represents exactly the kind of forward-thinking investment Westchester County needs. This is about infrastructure that improves quality of life while strengthening our local economy. Ossining’s new Multi-Modal Transportation Hub will make it easier for residents and visitors to move safely and efficiently, whether by car, bike, e-bike or on foot, while freeing up valuable land for new development and expanded public space. I thank Governor Hochul and the Department of State for continuing to invest in transformative projects that position downtowns like Ossining’s for long-term success.”

Town Supervisor of Ossining, Liz Feldman said, “We are so happy that Ossining Village’s DRI includes a project to enhance the town’s waterfront stage entertainment for our community and beyond. This investment reflects our shared commitment to creating vibrant public spaces where families, friends, and visitors can gather along the Hudson River to celebrate arts, culture, and community. By renovating our waterfront stage, we’re not only enriching local entertainment opportunities, but also building a destination that showcases the very best of Ossining and supports our small businesses and local economy.”

Assemblymember Dana Levenberg said, "Congratulations to the Village of Ossining as they break ground on another transformational DRI project. The Multi-Modal Transportation Hub will promote economic development in Downtown Ossining while also reducing the community's reliance on fossil fuel powered vehicles as the Hub features easy to access electric vehicle and bike charging, as well as an e-bike repair shop. This project demonstrates 'downtowns of the future,' setting Ossining apart as a leader in downtown revitalization."

State Senator Peter Harckham said, “This investment in Ossining marks another important step toward building more open, accessible, and connected communities across the state. By promoting sustainable transportation options, we’re linking more residents to Ossining’s vibrant downtown and helping spur thoughtful economic growth.

About the Downtown Revitalization Initiative

The DRI was launched in 2016 to accelerate and bolster the revitalization of downtowns and neighborhoods in all 10 regions of the State to serve as centers of activity and catalysts for increased local investments. Led by the Department of State, DRI communities benefit from partnerships with and coordinated technical assistance provided by the Department of Housing and Community Renewal (HCR), Empire State Development (ESD) and the New York State Energy Research & Development Authority (NYSERDA). The DRI represents an unprecedented and innovative "plan-then-act" strategy that couples strategic planning with immediate implementation. To date, the State has awarded a total of $1.2 billion to 151 communities through both programs.