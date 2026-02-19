Anglers Asked to Help Monitor Striped Bass Fishery

CONTACT:

Emerald Wright: (603) 868-1095

February 19, 2026

Durham, NH – It’s never too early to start thinking about warmer weather and making saltwater fishing plans. Every year anglers up and down the coast try their hand at catching one of the most sought-after Atlantic marine species—striped bass. The New Hampshire Fish and Game Department’s Marine Division is inviting anglers to participate in their annual monitoring efforts through the Striped Bass Angler Survey.

Since 1993, the NH Striped Bass Angler Survey has been a valuable asset in managing this species. Participating volunteer anglers complete logbooks, which provide the Marine Division with information about their fishing trips. The volunteer angler surveys help the Department gather length data on catch-and-release fish that cannot be obtained through annual creel surveys. This data is used to provide a more complete picture of New Hampshire’s striped bass fishery.

If you are interested in participating in the New Hampshire Fish and Game Department’s Striped Bass Volunteer Angler Survey, please visit https://forms.office.com/g/gzFvP5Y9yc or contact Emerald Wright at (603) 868-1095 or via email at Emerald.Wright@wildlife.nh.gov.