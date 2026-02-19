CFGMS Announces Fernando Pedrero as Assistant VP, Manager of Underwriter Academy

Assistant VP & Manager of Underwriter Academy

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, February 19, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- CFG Merchant Solutions(CFGMS) is pleased to announce the addition of Fernando Pedrero as Assistant Vice President and Manager of the Underwriter Academy, where he will oversee all new CFGMS Underwriter Academyhires. This appointment supports CFGMS’s continued growth and underscores the company’s commitment to building strong underwriting talent and operational excellence. Fernando brings a strong foundation in underwriting, training, and team development within the alternative business finance industry. His hands-on approach, attention to detail, and ability to mentor new analysts position him well to lead CFGMS’s expanding UWA team.“Fernando’s leadership and underwriting knowledge will play an important role in building the next generation of CFGMS underwriters. His ability to train, guide, and support new hires ensures consistency, accuracy, and speed across our underwriting process,” said Bill Gallagher, President of CFG Merchant SolutionsIn this role, Fernando will be responsible for onboarding and training new UWA hires, providing ongoing support and quality control, and helping align underwriting performance with CFGMS’s risk standards and funding objectives. His leadership will help ensure that new underwriters are set up for success while maintaining the high level of service CFGMS is known for.CFGMS looks forward to Fernando’s impact as CFGMS scales its underwriting operations and invests in talent development.Underwriter Training AcademyThe CFGMS Underwriter Academyis a hands-on training program designed to develop the next generation of underwriting professionals in alternative business financing. The program combines structured education with real-world experience, teaching participants how to analyze deals, assess risk, and understand revenue-based financing from the ground up. Through mentorship and practical exposure to live funding scenarios, the Academy equips trainees with the skills needed to succeed as underwriters and supports CFGMS’s commitment to building strong, knowledgeable talent within the industry.About CFGMSCFG Merchant Solutionsdelivers flexible working capital solutions through a transparent, performance-driven funding platform. With a focus on innovation, underwriting integrity, and partner success, CFGMS supports small and mid-sized businesses with revenue-based financing and customized funding programs designed for growth.If you are interested in joining the team as an underwriter, visit: cfgmerchantsolutions.com/underwriter-academy

