SJ Express Mobile Roadside Repairs Marks 35 Years of 24/7 Truck Repair Service Across NYC

BROOKLYN, NY, NY, UNITED STATES, February 21, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- SJ Express Mobile Roadside Repairs, one of New York City's longest-running mobile truck repair companies, is celebrating over three decades of providing around-the-clock emergency roadside assistance and mobile mechanical services to commercial fleets, independent owner-operators, and everyday drivers throughout the five boroughs and the Tri-State area.Founded in 1991 in Brooklyn, SJ Express has built its reputation on a simple promise: fast, professional repairs that come to you. Whether it's a blown tire on the BQE at 2 a.m. or a diesel engine failure at a Queens fleet yard, the company's ASE-certified technicians arrive with fully equipped service trucks to diagnose and repair on the spot — eliminating costly towing and minimizing downtime."When your truck breaks down, every minute counts," said a company spokesperson. "We've been doing this for over 35 years because we understand that our customers can't afford to wait. We come to them — anywhere, anytime."SJ Express services all major truck brands including Peterbilt, Kenworth, Freightliner, Volvo, Mack, and more. Their comprehensive service range includes:- Emergency 24/7 roadside assistance — including lockouts, jump starts, and tire blowouts- Full-service mobile truck and trailer repair — brakes, engines, electrical, hydraulics, lift gates, and structural work- Diesel engine diagnostics and repair — for all makes and models- Preventative fleet maintenance — scheduled on-site service to keep vehicles DOT-compliant- Car and auto repair — mobile service for non-commercial vehiclesThe company provides mobile truck repair in Brooklyn roadside truck service in Queens , and emergency truck repair throughout Manhattan , the Bronx, Staten Island, Long Island, and Northern New Jersey, with an average response time of 60 minutes or less.For more information or to request service, visit https://sjexpress.com or call toll-free (800) 406-3011. Drivers can also text (917) 914-3248 for fast dispatch.About SJ Express Mobile Roadside RepairsSJ Express has provided professional mobile truck, trailer, and auto repair services to the New York City metropolitan area since 1991. Available 24 hours a day, 7 days a week, the company specializes in on-site commercial vehicle repair, emergency roadside assistance, and fleet maintenance. For 24/7 truck breakdown service in Brooklyn and across NYC, learn more at sjexpress.com.

