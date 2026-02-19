Greater Washington Urban League and Thursday Network Announce Student Scholarship Opportunity

Greater Washington Urban League Greater Washington Urban League and Thursday Network "I Empower" Scholarship

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, February 19, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Greater Washington Urban League (GWUL), in partnership with its young professionals’ auxiliary, Thursday Network , today announced the launch of the “I Empower” Student Scholarship, an annual scholarship program designed to support academically driven, community-minded students pursuing higher education.Aligned with GWUL’s mission to foster opportunity in the Washington, D.C., metropolitan area, this scholarship will award multiple scholarships ranging from $1,000 to $8,000 to both high school seniors and current undergraduate students. Eligible applicants must reside in or attend school in Washington, D.C., Prince George’s County, MD, or Montgomery County, MD and demonstrate academic achievement and financial need.“We see scholarships as more than financial support. It’s a continuation of our work to empower the next generation of leaders,” said Kimberly Corbin, Chief Administrative Financial Officer, Greater Washington Urban League. “By investing in students today, we create brighter futures for generations to come.”“We’re committed to empowering young scholars by providing not only financial support, but also guidance and resources that help them thrive,” said Angeline Jefferson, President of Thursday Network.Since the program’s inception, GWUL and Thursday Network, with support from corporate partners, have distributed more than $2.1 million in scholarship assistance to hundreds of young leaders pursuing college and university degrees.Scholarship Details:Application Dates: Deadline March 2, 2026, at 11:59 p.m. EST; Candidate Notification March 16, 2026Award Amounts: Scholarships ranging from $1,000 to $8,000.Eligibility: High school seniors and current undergraduate students residing in or attending school in the qualified service area.Use of Funds: Scholarship funds will be disbursed directly to the recipient’s school bursar or student account for tuition payment for the Fall 2026 term.Applicants are required to complete an online application, submit proof of financial need, provide academic transcripts, essays, letters of recommendation, and a brief video statement. For full details and the application, visit gwul.org/gwulscholarships About Greater Washington Urban League (GWUL):The Greater Washington Urban League is a nonprofit organization dedicated to empowering communities and changing lives. Through advocacy, education, and programs focused on economic empowerment, education and youth development, health and quality of life, and civic engagement, GWUL works tirelessly to advance social and economic justice for all.Join the conversation and follow GWUL on social media for news and event information:Facebook: @GreaterWashingtonUrbanLeagueLinkedIn: @GreaterWashingtonUrbanLeagueInstagram: @GWUL365About The Thursday NetworkThe Thursday Network is the young professionals’ auxiliary of the Greater Washington Urban League. Comprised of emerging leaders from the D.C. metropolitan area, the organization focuses on community service, civic engagement, leadership development, and advancing the mission of GWUL.

