Influential Women Showcases Jasminn Jones, CCM, LEED AP BD+C: Construction & Engineering Leader and Founder of SCRIPID

ST LOUIS, MO, UNITED STATES, February 19, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Combining Technical Expertise and Community‑Driven Innovation to Expand Access to Health, Wellness, and Sustainable Infrastructure SolutionsJasminn Jones, CCM, LEED AP BD+C, is a highly accomplished construction and engineering professional whose career reflects a steadfast commitment to innovation, sustainability, and community impact. Based in St. Louis, Missouri, she is the Founder of SCRIPID, a mobile on-demand delivery service that improves access to pharmacy and wellness products for individuals facing transportation or mobility challenges. Through SCRIPID, Jasminn partners with independent owned pharmacies to provide real-time inventory access and free delivery, removing barriers to healthcare and supporting the well-being of surrounding communities.In addition to her entrepreneurial endeavors, Jasminn serves as a Corporate Construction Specialist at Enterprise Mobility, where she oversees projects at the company’s global headquarters and other corporate locations. Her extensive experience spans project management roles with KAI Enterprises, Kwame Building Group, and Arredondo, Zepeda & Brunz, LLC, where she coordinated subcontractors, managed complex budgets and schedules, and ensured that projects consistently met stringent specifications and quality standards. Jasminn brings a unique combination of technical expertise, strategic leadership, and a focus on sustainable, impactful solutions to every project she manages.Jasminn holds a Bachelor of Science in Civil Engineering from Alabama Agricultural and Mechanical University and has earned certifications as a Certified Construction Manager (CCM) and LEED Accredited Professional in Building Design & Construction (LEED AP BDC). Her work reflects a deep dedication to creating innovative, sustainable solutions that address real-world challenges and positively influence both the construction industry and the broader community.Jasminn attributes her professional success to strategic planning, self-discipline, curiosity, and a willingness to begin before feeling fully ready. By consistently showing up, learning relentlessly, and trusting her long-term vision, she advanced from early roles at the Illinois Department ofTransportation to managing complex construction projects in St. Louis, all while developing SCRIPID to provide essential health and wellness services. Balancing motherhood, full-time work, and entrepreneurship has reinforced her belief that persistence, continuous learning, and problem-solving are at the core of meaningful achievement.The most impactful career advice Jasminn received was encouragement from mentors to believe she belongs in both construction and business. These mentors helped her develop leadership and communication skills, teaching her to navigate male-dominated industries with confidence, resilience, and clarity.For young women entering her field, Jasminn emphasizes taking calculated risks, asking questions, seeking mentorship, and starting before feeling completely prepared. She believes confidence is built through experience rather than perfection and that courage, curiosity, and consistency are essential for long-term growth.Jasminn recognizes the dual nature of her industry: it presents demanding challenges such as fast-paced timelines, changing market conditions, and regulatory hurdles, but it also offers extraordinary opportunities in innovation, sustainability, inclusive infrastructure, and health-tech solutions like SCRIPID that address pressing community needs. Her career demonstrates that success is built on persistence, adaptability, and a commitment to making a tangible difference.Guided by values of integrity, accountability, empathy, and service, Jasminn approaches every professional and personal endeavor with a focus on improving lives. Outside of work, she enjoys traveling, staying active, attending cultural events, and exploring new experiences, while continuing to expand her knowledge in wellness, innovation, and entrepreneurship.Through her work in construction management and health-tech, Jasminn Jones continues to demonstrate that leadership, innovation, and a commitment to community can create lasting, positive impact for individuals and organizations alike.Learn More about Jasminn Jones:Through her Influential Women profile, https://influentialwomen.com/connect/jasminn-jones Influential WomenInfluential Women provides a platform where women from all backgrounds can connect, share their perspectives, and create content that empowers themselves and others. Through storytelling, thought leadership, and creative expression, Influential Women amplifies voices that inspire change.

