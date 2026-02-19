Millionaire for Life Arrives Sunday, Feb. 22

Daily Drawings Offer a Chance to Win $1 Million a Year for Life

JACKSON, MISS. – Starting Sunday, Feb. 22, players can purchase tickets for Millionaire for Life™, the newest national draw game from the Mississippi Lottery Corporation, in time for the first drawing at 10:15 p.m. CT that evening.

The game features a grand prize of $1 million a year for life and a second-tier prize of $100,000 a year for life, both paid as annuities for the natural life of the winner. Players may also choose a one-time cash option for the top two prize levels. There are seven additional prize levels.

With drawings every night, Millionaire for Life offers overall prize odds of 1 in 8.46 and grand prize odds of 1 in 22.9 million, making it more winnable than the top prizes in many other national draw games.

“Millionaire for Life gives players the chance to dream big every day,” said Mississippi Lottery President Jeff Hewitt. “Winning $1 million a year, year after year, would be life-changing, and this game has the potential to make that a reality.”

Tickets will cost $5 per play and will be available at participating Mississippi Lottery retailers, as well as in 31 other lottery jurisdictions across the country.

For more information on Millionaire for Life, including how to play, prize details, and odds, visit mslottery.com or download the Mississippi Lottery Official app.

Bonus Promotion Winners Announced

The Mississippi Lottery Corporation is celebrating a new round of winners in The Three Stooges® Fun-O-Rama and Millionaire Maker Bonus Promotions.

Winners from the first The Three Stooges Fun-O-Rama Bonus Promotion include:

$10,000 – Woodland, Mississippi

$5,000 – Tupelo, Mississippi

$2,000 – Biloxi, Mississippi

$1,000 – Brandon, Mississippi

In the second Millionaire Maker Bonus Promotion, big prizes were awarded in:

$15,000 – Biloxi, Mississippi

$10,000 – Starkville, Mississippi

$5,000 – Aberdeen, Mississippi

$2,000 – Tuscaloosa, Alabama

$1,000 – Hernando, Mississippi

Players are encouraged to continue entering their non-winning The Three Stooges and Millionaire Maker scratch-off tickets into 2nd Chance for upcoming Bonus Promotional drawings in March.

Jackpot Update

Friday’s Mega Millions jackpot is an estimated $416 million with an estimated cash value of $193.1 million. Saturday’s Powerball jackpot is an estimated $190 million with an estimated cash value of $89.1 million while Lotto America’s jackpot is an estimated $15.8 million with an estimated cash value of $7.4 million. Tonight’s Mississippi Match 5 jackpot is an estimated $380,000.

The Three Stooges® is a registered trademark of C3 Entertainment, Inc. ©2026 C3 Entertainment, Inc. All Rights Reserved. www.threestooges.com

2.19.26