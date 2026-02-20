Redding-based Musicians Craig Padilla & Marvin Allen Intensify Their Electronic Post-Rock Journey on 'UNFOLDING SKIES'

Unfolding Skies offers electronic synthscapes and soaring guitar, blending familiar tones of classic rock, ambient, post-rock and progressive music. Marvin Allen and Craig Padilla have four collaborative albums on Spotted Peccary. The Unfolding Skies physical CD continues the saga of the Umbrella Girl. Portland-based Spotted Peccary Music celebrates its 40th Retrospective throughout 2026.

New CD available now on Spotted Peccary Music, perfect for fans & playlists of Prog / Classic EM / Berlin-School / Atmospheric / Post-Rock music.

Unfolding Skies is a continuation of the themes developed in our first three albums and another chapter in the many strange environments encountered by the Umbrella People on their journey.” — Marvin Allen

REDDING, CA, UNITED STATES, February 20, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Spotted Peccary Music artists Craig Padilla and Marvin Allen reunite for their fourth release Unfolding Skies , bending the ambience and turning up the intensity of their three previous collaborations into an electronic post-rock sound that pulses and shimmers like the stellar nightscapes that inspired it. The album releases worldwide today and is available on the streaming platform of your choice at https://orcd.co/unfolding-skies On this project, Padilla and Allen meticulously crafted Unfolding Skies into an amalgamation of sound expressiveness. This live approach brings Allen’s guitar work centerstage through Padilla’s electronic landscapes, blending familiar tones of classic rock, ambient and prog into something new.“Unfolding Skies has a more straight-forward approach with Marvin's guitar work, meaning that it's more of his actual performance without the use of additional overdubs,” Padilla thoughtfully states, noting that in the past they used a technique of composing material through live studio improvisation, extracting vibrant elements, defining structure and perfecting the musical conversation. The difference is palpable.Focus tracks for the album include “Jammin’ with Buddha,” “Undercurrents of Change” and the epic “Architects of Time,” in which Allen’s fiery guitar blazes a trail through film score panorama and space rock pyrotechnics. Padilla’s swirls of synth and guitar complement one another throughout the album, evoking listener references to Alan Parsons, Vangelis, Tangerine Dream and Robin Trower, who is one of Allen’s inspirations.All of Padilla and Allen’s collaborations have featured the "Umbrella People” in the album artwork as a representation of everyone trying to find their way of existence in the chaos of the world. Unfolding Skies is the next step in that journey, but even bolder and brighter than before.Starting in 2019 with Toward The Horizon, followed in 2021 by Strange Gravity, then Weathering The Storm in 2023 and now Unfolding Skies, which is available as a CD and in digital formats for streaming and downloading, including high resolution studio master formats. Listeners may select the format of their choice at https://spottedpeccary.com/shop/unfolding-skies/ The album was mastered by Howard Givens at Spotted Peccary Studios, NW, Portland, OR; creative direction by Daniel Pipitone at Spotted Peccary Studios, NE, Ligonier, PA. Tracklist:1 Framework 12:032 Undercurrents of Change 05:283 Sun Portal 05:584 Jammin' with Buddha 05:145 Cosmic Blueprint 08:386 Architects of Time 05:377 Unfolding Skies 13:20 Padilla, a veteran of the electronic music scene with over 40 releases, is known for crafting immersive soundscapes using analog and digital synthesizers. Allen, a seasoned multi-instrumentalist, performer, and music educator, brings decades of experience in recording, film scoring, and mentoring young musicians. In addition to being released on the world-renowned Hemi-Sync label (through Spotted Peccary Music), their collaborative works have charted at NUMBER 1 for numerous weeks on the NACC Charts, have been commissioned by Star’s End Radio, and have also been featured on Sirius XM, nationally syndicated programs Echoes and Music from the Hearts of Space, as well as many other radio programs and podcasts. https://spottedpeccary.com/artists/craig-padilla-and-marvin-allen/ About Spotted Peccary Music:Portland-based Spotted Peccary Music is North America’s finest independent record label with a focus on deep, vast and introspective soundscapes. For over four decades, the artists of Spotted Peccary have been on a mission to develop, produce, publish and release ultra-high-quality, deep-listening experiences that engage the listener and exceed expectations. Every release is carefully prepared in a variety of high-quality formats from MP3 to high-res studio masters. In 2023, they were named Best Independent Record Label by the HIMAwards. Explore more than 200 titles and 50 artists released over 40 years of excellence. Explore perks of the 40th Retrospective celebration at https://spottedpeccary.com/spm40/ and shop for a collectible music $20 Discovery Pack while supplies last at www.AmbientElectronic.com

