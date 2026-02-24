Vertoz Completes Acquisition of WebiMax, Strengthening Its AI‑Led Media Execution Capabilities in the U.S.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, February 24, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Vertoz (NSE: VERTOZ), an AI‑led digital advertising and media execution company, has completed the acquisition of an 80% stake in WebiMax, a New Jersey‑headquartered digital marketing and performance firm, on February 18, 2026.

WebiMax will operate as an independent unit under the Vertoz Group, while aligning with Vertoz’s global execution framework and governance standards.

Strategic Significance

The acquisition strengthens Vertoz’s evolution as a globally governed, AI‑led media execution company focused on predictable business outcomes.

WebiMax enhances Vertoz’s ability to:

· Deepen its presence in the U.S. market

· Expand managed media execution capabilities across performance and brand channels

· Combine AI‑driven intelligence with strong on‑ground operational expertise

· Deliver structured, accountable performance for clients

· Accelerate profitable growth and long‑term shareholder value

Management Commentary

Hiren Shah, Managing Director, Vertoz, said:

“This acquisition reinforces our strategic shift toward AI‑led, governed media execution. By integrating WebiMax’s strong client relationships and U.S. operational depth with Vertoz’s intelligence and execution framework, we are building a more scalable, disciplined, and outcome‑focused global platform.”

Ashish Shah, CEO, Vertoz, said:

“The U.S. market remains a key growth priority for Vertoz. Operating closely with Kenneth and the WebiMax team allows us to integrate local expertise with our structured, AI‑led execution model. Together, we are focused on delivering disciplined, measurable outcomes for clients across the U.S. and beyond.”

Kenneth Wisnefski, Founder & CEO, WebiMax, said:

“Joining the Vertoz Group positions us for the next phase of growth. Operating as an independent unit while leveraging Vertoz’s intelligence and governance structure creates strong strategic alignment and expanded opportunities for our clients.”

