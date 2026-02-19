'Broken Hearts Held By God', Offers Daily Comfort And Faith-Centered Hope For Every Season Of Life

Author Fidelia Israel Broken Hearts Held By God by Author Fidelia Israel

Author Fidelia Israel delivers a heartfelt 365-day devotional, reminding readers that even in heartbreak, God’s hands never let go.

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, February 19, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Broken Hearts Held by God: A Devotional for Any Time of the Year, by author Fidelia Israel, is a faith-based devotional created to offer steady encouragement, reassurance, and spiritual comfort to readers navigating pain, loss, disappointment, or loneliness. Written with warmth and sincerity, the book gently reminds readers that even when life feels overwhelming, they are never alone.

Designed as a 365-day devotional, Broken Hearts Held by God provides daily Scripture, reflective insights, and heartfelt prayers intended to meet readers where they are. Rather than focusing on complex theology, Fidelia centers each entry on simple, relatable truths that speak directly to everyday struggles. The devotional serves as a steady companion for moments when faith feels fragile and hope feels distant.

Throughout the book, Fidelia weaves real-life stories and practical reflections that acknowledge the reality of heartbreak without minimizing it. Each page points readers toward the God who binds up the brokenhearted, offering reassurance that pain does not disqualify them from love, grace, or restoration. The tone remains gentle and compassionate, inviting readers to trust God’s heart even when His plan feels unclear.

The inspiration behind Broken Hearts Held by God comes from a desire to create a devotional that feels personal and accessible. Fidelia writes for those who may feel spiritually weary, emotionally drained, or unsure of how to pray. Her words offer space for honesty and tenderness, reminding readers that faith does not require perfection, only presence.

This devotional is especially meaningful for individuals facing seasons of grief, emotional healing, or quiet struggle. It also serves as a thoughtful gift for anyone in need of encouragement, whether they are experiencing a major life transition or simply seeking daily reminders of God’s unshakable love.

Broken Hearts Held by God stands as a reminder that no matter how broken a heart may feel, it is never beyond God’s reach. Through simple truths and steady encouragement, the book invites readers to walk each day with renewed assurance, comfort, and faith.

The book is now available. Secure your copy here: https://a.co/d/0aVjXvKn

Watch the official video here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Gx4RAf0NNJ4

