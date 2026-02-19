DiBiaggio Law Secures Confidential Six-Figure Pressure Injury Settlement

DiBiaggio Law wins compensation from health care facility for victim of avoidable and dangerous injury.

A Six-Figure Settlement Secured by Attorney Deirdre DiBiaggio Resolves Claims of Negligence After a 93-Year-Old Resident Was Left Undiscovered for Over Two Days

When hospitals follow established standards of care, these injuries can & should be prevented. This settlement reflects the importance of accountability and patient safety in every healthcare setting.” — Deirdre DiBiaggio

MIAM, FL, UNITED STATES, February 19, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- DiBiaggio Law has secured a confidential six-figure settlement on behalf of a patient who developed severe and preventable pressure injuries during a prolonged hospital stay. The resolution brings accountability in a case involving allegations of systemic failures in basic nursing care and patient safety protocols.

According to the claim, the patient entered the hospital with intact skin but later developed multiple pressure sores due to the hospital staff’s alleged failure to follow well-established standards of care. These allegations included failing to reposition the patient at appropriate intervals, neglecting to monitor skin integrity, disregarding wound-care orders, and failing to implement consistent pressure offloading measures.

Pressure injuries, also known as bedsores or pressure ulcers, are widely recognized as preventable when healthcare providers adhere to accepted nursing protocols. Patients who are immobilized, sedated, or recovering from major procedures are especially dependent on hospital staff to perform routine but critical preventive measures.

The matter was resolved without an admission of liability, and all terms of the settlement remain confidential.

Attorney Deirdre DiBiaggio, founder of DiBiaggio Law, emphasized the broader implications of the case, “Pressure injuries do not occur overnight, and they are not unavoidable. When hospitals follow established standards of care, these injuries can and should be prevented... No patient should enter a healthcare facility with healthy skin and leave with life-altering wounds that could have been avoided.”

DiBiaggio also highlighted the responsibility owed to vulnerable patients, “Patients who cannot reposition themselves rely entirely on nursing staff for protection. When those fundamental duties are overlooked, the harm can be devastating. This settlement reflects the importance of accountability and patient safety in every healthcare setting.”

DiBiaggio Law represents individuals and families throughout Florida in complex medical negligence and personal injury matters. The firm remains committed to advocating for patients harmed by preventable medical errors and holding healthcare providers accountable for lapses in care.

As a seasoned and skilled negotiator with over 30 years of practicing law, Deirdre DiBiaggio takes a personal interest in her clients, leveraging her excellent relationships with judges and other attorneys to pursue the settlements or resolutions they need. Since 1995, she has handled Social Security disability cases and represented injured and disabled persons in workers' compensation and personal injury lawsuits.

DiBiaggio is a past member of the Dade Human Rights Foundation and a past member of the Unlicensed Practice of Law Committee of the Florida Bar Association and the National Organization of Social Security Claimants' Representatives (NOSSCR).

