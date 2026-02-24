TrialAssure to Lead Discussions on CCI and Smart Anonymization at PHUSE US Connect 2026 in Austin

TrialAssure

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, February 24, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- TrialAssure, a leading technology provider advancing clinical trial transparency, disclosure, and data sharing, announced today its expanded role at the upcoming PHUSE US Connect 2026, taking place March 22–26, 2026, in Austin, Texas. As a long-standing member of the PHUSE Data Transparency Working Group, TrialAssure will take the stage for multiple thought leadership sessions and exhibit in the newly launched Data Transparency Pavilion, a vibrant, immersive hub spotlighting global initiatives, regulatory trends and practical tools in the space.

Guiding the Conversation on CCI Handling and Smart Anonymization

James Greene, Executive Leader of Growth & Partnerships at TrialAssure, will serve as the official Session Chair for “Best Practices in Handling CCI (Commercially Confidential Information),” highlighting the critical importance of consistency, innovation, and regulatory alignment in redaction practices across the industry.

Additionally, Greene will join colleague Zach Weingarden, Director of AI Technology & Applications at TrialAssure, to present two forward-looking talks:

● “Safeguarding CCI in the Age of AI” under the AI and Automation theme, addressing how emerging technologies intersect with regulatory and ethical responsibilities in protecting commercially sensitive content.

● “Balancing Privacy and Utility with Smart Anonymization” as part of the Industry Perspectives on Anonymization and Data Disclosure theme, co-presented with long-time collaborator Certara, along with Certara’s data transparency thought leader Honz Slipka and a delegate from the European Medicines Agency (EMA).

An Anchor Presence in the PHUSE Data Transparency Pavilion

As a pavilion sponsor, TrialAssure will have an exhibit booth within the first-ever Data Transparency Pavilion, offering attendees resources, scheduling hands-on demos of its award-winning anonymization platform, TrialAssure ANONYMIZE, and providing insights into how AI is shaping the future of the pharmaceutical and biotech industry.

In late 2025, TrialAssure was granted a utility patent by the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) for its proprietary date offset anonymization method. This breakthrough technology enhances data protection by streamlining the anonymization of subject-level dates in clinical trial documents.

“The rapid pace of change in AI and disclosure regulation calls for deeper partnership between sponsors, technology providers, and regulators,” said Greene. “Events like PHUSE US Connect offer our industry a critical forum to exchange ideas, align on best practices, and co-create solutions that support patients, accelerate timelines, and maintain scientific integrity. We’re honored to contribute to that shared mission.”

To learn more about TrialAssure’s AI-powered transparency solutions, including CCI redaction, data and document anonymization, and AI-assisted medical writing, visit https://www.trialassure.com.

Learn more about PHUSE US Connect 2026 and its new Data Transparency pavilion https://www.phuse-events.org/attend.

ABOUT TRIALASSURE

TrialAssure® is an award-winning global data transparency company providing fast, intelligent, and cost-effective software and services for the pharmaceutical industry and related sectors. A recognized leader in artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML), TrialAssure offers AI Enabled, Human Driven™ solutions that support compliance through document and data anonymization, AI-assisted content development, compliance tracking, and clinical trial disclosure. Founded in 2009, TrialAssure’s global team builds proven technology platforms that help Sponsors and research organizations stay aligned with transparency regulations worldwide. TrialAssure was named Data Solution of the Year by the Data Breakthrough Awards.

For more information, visit www.trialassure.com.



