Cycle Labs Appoints Ramona Hood as Independent Director to Board of Directors

Veteran supply chain and governance leader brings deep operational and board expertise to support Cycle Labs’ next phase of growth.

Ramona brings a rare combination of board discipline and hands-on operational leadership” — Josh Owen, Founder, President and Executive Chairman of Cycle Labs

RALEIGH, NC, UNITED STATES, February 24, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Cycle Labs, a leader in enterprise test automation for complex supply chain and ERP environments, announced the appointment of Ramona Hood as an Independent Director to its Board of Directors.

Hood is an accomplished CEO, strategic thought leader, and board executive with decades of experience leading and governing highly regulated, operationally complex organizations. Most notably, she previously served as President and CEO of FedEx Custom Critical, the $1 billion high-value and hazardous transportation division of FedEx, where she led transformational change across a mission-critical supply chain business.

Her appointment reflects Cycle Labs’ continued investment in strong governance and operational rigor as enterprises push for faster innovation without increasing risk.

“Ramona understands what happens when technology meets reality,” said David Stephans, CEO of Cycle Labs. “She’s led organizations where failure isn’t an option and complexity is the baseline. That perspective matters as our customers modernize supply chains that must perform under constant pressure. Her experience will challenge us to think bigger while staying grounded in execution.”

Hood brings extensive board-level experience across public, private, nonprofit, and financial institution boards, including her current role as a Director of the Federal Reserve Bank of the Fourth District, where she contributes to monetary policy and financial system oversight. Her background spans healthcare, transportation, hospitality, and financial services—industries defined by regulation, risk management, and operational precision.

“I’m honored to join the Board of Cycle Labs at this time in their journey,” said Ramona Hood. “I look forward to collaborating with the leadership team to drive innovation while modernizing complex supply chains and help shape the company’s future.”

Cycle Labs’ platform is designed to help enterprises validate change continuously, so teams can move faster without fear of breaking mission-critical systems. Hood’s governance and operational expertise directly supports that mission.

“Ramona brings a rare combination of board discipline and hands-on operational leadership,” said Josh Owen, Founder, President & Executive Chairman of Cycle Labs. “She knows what it takes to scale responsibly in environments where trust, compliance, and uptime are non-negotiable. Her voice will be invaluable as we help customers turn testing into a strategic advantage rather than a bottleneck.”

Hood is the first independent director to join the Cycle Labs Board, marking a significant milestone in the company’s evolution as it continues to redefine how enterprises deploy, test, and validate complex supply chain solutions.



About Cycle Labs

Cycle Labs helps enterprises deploy change without increasing risk. The company builds test automation software for complex supply chain and ERP environments, so teams can move faster, validate continuously, and challenge the assumption that stability requires slowdown. Cycle Labs is the creator of the application-agnostic, end-to-end Cycle® Continuous Test Automation Platform, supporting WMS, ERP, TMS, and retail systems. With Cycle, organizations accelerate innovation while protecting the systems they rely on most. Learn more at cyclelabs.io.



Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.