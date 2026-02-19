Embrace: Poems That Undress The Silence Now Available; Los Angeles Event Marks Official Release

Embrace: Poems That Undress The Silence

Embrace is a bold, intimate collection of poetry celebrating female sensuality, penned by four women from different cultures, races, and sexual identities.

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, February 19, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The poetry collection Embrace: Poems That Undress The Silence is now available for purchase following its official release in conjunction with an intimate event to be held today at the historic Bank Ballroom in Downtown Los Angeles.Written by Lori Bellman, Chrissy Costa, Renée Kogler and Erika Roman Saint-Pierre, Embrace is a collaborative poetry work examining themes of identity, womanhood, healing, sensuality, and self-expression. The collection presents multiple perspectives and experiences through contemporary poetic form, inviting reflection on shared emotional and cultural narratives.To celebrate the release, guests will be immersed in a curated night of storytelling and artistic expression, complete with live entertainment, complimentary canapés, champagne and refreshments, and opportunities to connect directly with the authors.About the BookEmbrace: Poems That Undress The Silence explores personal and collective experiences through descriptive imagery and direct language. The work addresses topics including vulnerability, relationships, personal growth, and self-acceptance.It is an intimate poetry collection celebrating feminine sensuality and emotional truth across cultures, identities, and lived experiences. Through fearless language and expression, the work explores heartbreak, healing, desire, liberation, and self-acceptance.The collection moves between vulnerability and confidence, tender yet powerful, inviting readers not only to read but to feel. Rather than simply presenting poetry, Embrace creates space for reflection and connection, encouraging readers to reclaim their voice and honor their story.The collection is now available for purchase online at Amazon.The Live ExperienceMore than a reading, the February 19 event is designed as an immersive gathering – a night where audience and artists share the same emotional landscape.Guests can expect:– Live poetry readings and discussion– Signed copies of Embrace– Author meet-and-greet moments– An intimate atmosphere centered on connection– Live music and illustrations on-site– Complimentary canapes, champagne and refreshmentsThe experience is curated for those who value real art, soulful conversation, and community through creativity.Why This Event MattersAt a time when audiences crave authentic connection, Embrace offers a rare in-person space dedicated to honesty and shared experience. The launch event reflects the book’s core message: storytelling becomes powerful when witnessed together. This is not simply a book launch – it is an invitation to participate in a moment of expression, vulnerability, and artistic celebration.Event DetailsDate: Thursday, February 19, 2026Time: 6:00PMLocation: The Bank Ballroom, 716 S Spring Street, Los Angeles, CaliforniaTickets & Book PurchaseTo RSVP for the FREE event: https://embracepoetry.eventbrite.com Book Purchase: Available at event and online at Amazon

