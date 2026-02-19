Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,783 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 429,310 in the last 365 days.

DRIVING THE NEWS: Trump’s Transportation Secretary Sean P. Duffy Debuts DCA’s Upgrade from Paper to Electronic Flight Strips

Thursday, February 19, 2026

WASHINGTON, D.C. – U.S. Transportation Secretary Sean P. Duffy yesterday visited Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport (DCA) to highlight the airport’s upgrade from paper to electronic flight strips in its air traffic control tower. This upgrade – which enhances the safety and efficiency of our skies – was made possible by the historic $12.5 billion of air traffic control funding within President Donald J. Trump’s One Big Beautiful Bill. 

For decades, air traffic controllers relied on paper flight strips to manage flight operations. The upgrade to electronic flight strips modernizes, streamlines, and optimizes the air traffic system, enhancing air travel for the American people at one of our nation’s busiest airports. 

DCA is one of 15 airports nationwide to have deployed the upgraded air traffic control technology so far.

Secretary Duffy holding flight strips
Click above to watch the video

Additional Information:

  • The electronic flight strips are a part of the Terminal Flight Data Manager—a tower-based program that improves surface management and efficiency. 
  • The Terminal Flight Data Manager program installs electronic flight strips (EFS) in air traffic control towers that make significant change with substantial benefits. 
  • EFS provides real-time data updates, streamlines the entire flight-plan process, and enables data sharing with stakeholders for collaborative decision making around surface movement.  
  • The modernization improves air traffic controller’s ability to manage fluctuations in traffic volume, changing weather, and a variety of situations that affect surface traffic control decisions every minute of every day.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

DRIVING THE NEWS: Trump’s Transportation Secretary Sean P. Duffy Debuts DCA’s Upgrade from Paper to Electronic Flight Strips

Distribution channels: Aviation & Aerospace Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

By continuing to use this site, you agree to our Terms & Conditions, last updated on September 30, 2025.