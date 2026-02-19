DRIVING THE NEWS: Trump’s Transportation Secretary Sean P. Duffy Debuts DCA’s Upgrade from Paper to Electronic Flight Strips

Thursday, February 19, 2026

WASHINGTON, D.C. – U.S. Transportation Secretary Sean P. Duffy yesterday visited Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport (DCA) to highlight the airport’s upgrade from paper to electronic flight strips in its air traffic control tower. This upgrade – which enhances the safety and efficiency of our skies – was made possible by the historic $12.5 billion of air traffic control funding within President Donald J. Trump’s One Big Beautiful Bill.

For decades, air traffic controllers relied on paper flight strips to manage flight operations. The upgrade to electronic flight strips modernizes, streamlines, and optimizes the air traffic system, enhancing air travel for the American people at one of our nation’s busiest airports.

DCA is one of 15 airports nationwide to have deployed the upgraded air traffic control technology so far.

