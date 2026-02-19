New York Center for Cosmetic Dentistry Announces Hiring Initiative to Support Practice Growth

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, February 19, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The New York Center for Cosmetic Dentistry (NYCCD) has announced plans to expand its team in response to continued patient demand at its Manhattan practice.

NYCCD is currently hiring for multiple full-time positions, including a Dental Receptionist/Treatment Coordinator, Dental Assistants, and Cross-Trained Dental Assistants. The hiring initiative follows sustained growth in patient appointments for cosmetic and restorative dental procedures such as porcelain veneers, composite bonding, dental implant restorations, Invisalign treatment and professional teeth whitening in NYC.

For more than 40 years, NYCCD has provided cosmetic dentistry services to patients in the New York metropolitan area, as well as individuals traveling from across the United States and internationally. The practice reports increasing interest in smile makeovers and restorative treatments.

“Our continued growth reflects the demand for cosmetic dental care in our practice and New York in general,” said Dr. Emanuel Layliev. “Expanding our team allows us to support our patients while maintaining our standards of care and personalized treatment planning.”

According to the practice, the additional hires will support both clinical operations and patient coordination. The expansion is intended to help manage scheduling needs, streamline treatment workflows, and enhance the overall patient experience.

As interest in cosmetic dentistry procedures continues, NYCCD states that the expanded team will help meet the evolving needs of patients seeking both aesthetic and functional dental solutions.

Career Opportunities at NYCCD

Open positions currently include:

-Full-Time Dental Receptionist/Treatment Coordinator

-Full-Time Dental Assistant

-Full-Time Cross-Trained Dental Assistant

Qualified candidates interested in applying may visit the NYCCD website for additional information.

About the New York Center for Cosmetic Dentistry

Located on Manhattan’s Upper East Side, the New York Center for Cosmetic Dentistry has focused on cosmetic and restorative dental care for more than four decades. Services include porcelain veneers, composite bonding, dental implant restorations, Invisalign treatment and professional teeth whitening treatments.

For more information or to explore career opportunities, visit https://www.nyccd.com.



Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.