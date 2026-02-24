THE BUSINESS GROWERS APPOINTS INDUSTRY VETERAN LYDIA WALKER AS CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER

Lydia Walker, COO of The Business Growers

Executive leadership expansion strengthens operational excellence and deepens technology ecosystem expertise.

FLOWOOD, MS, UNITED STATES, February 24, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Business Growers , a national marketing and growth firm serving managed service providers (MSPs) and IT companies, today announced the appointment of Lydia Walker as Chief Operating Officer.Walker brings more than 20 years of leadership experience across the telecommunications and technology sectors, including managed mobility, IoT and operational systems development. Most recently serving as COO of Mobility at Altaworx, Walker played a foundational role in scaling the organization into a multi-million-dollar industry leader. She led the company’s expansion into Managed Mobility and IoT solutions after stabilizing legacy divisions through disciplined operational design and team development.At The Business Growers, Walker will oversee operational strategy, delivery excellence, client experience and scalable systems infrastructure, positioning the company for healthy acceleration. Now, with nearly six decades of combined executive experience across MSPs, IT services and telecommunications, the company’s leadership team brings uncommon depth to the MSP and technology marketing sector.“This is a defining leadership addition for our company,” said Laura Johns , Founder and CEO of The Business Growers. “Lydia understands the operational realities technology companies face because she has built and scaled them. As we continue strengthening our national presence and deepening our relationships within the AT&T Partner Ecosystem and the broader Channel community, Lydia’s leadership ensures our clients benefit from a deep-rooted understanding of their entire organization, not only marketing, but the people, processes and priorities that drive long-term success.”“The technology services community needs growth partners who truly understand how these businesses operate,” Walker said. “The Business Growers is one of the few organizations purpose-built to meet that need, and I’m honored to help amplify that work across the industry.”Walker’s extensive experience within the AT&T Ecosystem further strengthens The Business Growers’ position as an approved marketing provider and enhances alignment with AT&T Solution Providers and other Channel-focused organizations.Walker’s addition signals The Business Growers’ continued commitment to disciplined growth, operational excellence and long-term partnerships with MSPs and technology service providers.About The Business GrowersThe Business Growers is an international, multi-time Gold and Silver StevieAward-winning marketing agency serving managed service providers (MSPs), IT service firms and telecom partners. With more than 60 years of combined leadership experience across telecommunications and MSP operations, the company delivers turnkey marketing systems built specifically for the unique growth requirements of technology service providers.Through its proprietary KNOW, GROW, SCALE™ framework, The Business Growers empowers technology providers with a multi-channel marketing engine designed to build authority, generate demand and strengthen pipeline consistency.For more information about The Business Growers, visit www.thebusinessgrowers.com The Business Growers is located at 110 Belle Meade Point, Suite 201, Flowood, MS 39232.###

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.