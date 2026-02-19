Attorney General Hanaway Obtains Medicaid Fraud Conviction Against Medicaid Recipient, Attendants For Services Billed While In Jail

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. – Today, Missouri Attorney General Catherine Hanaway announced that her Medicaid Fraud Control Unit (MFCU) obtained Medicaid Fraud convictions against Medicaid recipient Ronale Rankins and his attendants, Charlene Otey and Tifiney Lothridge, who received payment for services while Rankins was incarcerated. Rankins collaborated with his attendants, telling them to continue clocking in and out as if they were still providing services to him while he was incarcerated, so they could continue splitting the money.

“Medicaid funds are meant to provide care to our most vulnerable, not to be collected for someone’s snack bill while incarcerated,” said Attorney General Hanaway. “Every fraudulent claim weakens Missouri’s Medicaid system and makes it difficult for honest recipients to get the care they need. We will hold anyone accountable for gaming the system for personal gain.”

Missouri Medicaid’s Consumer-Directed Personal Care Program allows eligible Medicaid recipients to hire a personal care attendant (PCA) to provide personal care services for them in their home. After Rankins was incarcerated at the St. Louis City Division of Corrections (SLC-DOC), he told Otey during a recorded jail call to continue clocking in and out as if providing services to him so they could split the money. Later, while still incarcerated, Rankins hired Lothridge to be his new PCA and asked her not to mention he was incarcerated through the process. After Lothridge was paid for services not provided, she would keep most of the money for herself and via CashApp share some of the funds with an individual who would then deposit funds into Rankin’s SLC-DOC commissary account.

A total of 47 false claims for services allegedly provided by Otey to Rankins were submitted while Rankins was in jail and could not have received any services. Rankins was incarcerated on each of the 198 dates that services were claimed to be provided. Rankins and Otey collaborated to steal $12,761.76 from Missouri Medicaid for services billed but not provided.

A total of 84 false claims for services allegedly provided by Lothridge to Rankins were submitted while Rankins was in jail and could not receive services. Rankins was incarcerated on each of the 373 dates that services were claimed to be provided. Rankins and Lothridge collaborated to steal $35,085.58 from Missouri Medicaid for services billed but not provided.

MO HealthNet was unlawfully billed 131 times during Rankins’ scheme, resulting in a total loss to Medicaid of $47,845.34. Otey pled guilty to one count of Healthcare Fraud in violation of 191.905.1 (Class D felony) and was sentenced to pay restitution of $6,380.88 plus single damages $6,380.88 and a civil penalty of $5,000.00 for a total of $17,761.76. Rankins and Lothridge both plead guilty 2025.

The case was referred by the Medicaid Consumer-Directed Personal Care provider company Provision Home Care Inc. that suspected fraud and reported it to the Attorney General’s Office. The case was prosecuted by MFCU Chief Counsel and Assistant Attorney General Arvids V. Petersons and the investigation was conducted by MFCU Investigator Joshua King.

“Collecting Medicaid PCA funds while incarcerated is blatant fraud. Our Unit works to help ensure anyone abusing Missouri’s Medicaid system is stopped and that justice is served,” said Medicaid Fraud Control Unit Chief Counsel Arvids V. Petersons.

About the Missouri Attorney General’s Medicaid Fraud Control Unit:

Medicaid Fraud Control Unit’s mission is twofold: first, to investigate and prosecute fraud committed by Medicaid providers who unlawfully divert taxpayer dollars, and second, to hold accountable those who commit abuse, neglect, or financial exploitation in Medicaid-funded facilities. This Unit demonstrates the Attorney General’s commitment to protecting vulnerable Missourians and safeguarding taxpayer dollars. The Office is proud to be home to some of the state’s most skilled prosecutors and investigators. Attorneys interested in joining this tradition of excellence and public service are encouraged to explore current opportunities at https://ago.mo.gov/about-us/job-opportunities/.

The Missouri Medicaid Fraud Control Unit receives 75 percent of its funding from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services under a grant award totaling $3,551,892.00 for Federal fiscal year (FY) 2026. The remaining 25 percent, totaling $1,183,960.00 for FY 2026, is funded by Missouri.