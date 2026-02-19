Gordon’s Planet Launches A Brutal New Sci Fi World Where Fortune And Survival Collide

Gordon's Planet by Mark Robert McKinniss

Mark Robert McKinniss delivers an explosive debut blending interstellar adventure, graphic horror, and high stakes drama on a planet that devours the unprepared

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, February 19, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In his gripping debut novel Gordon’s Planet, attorney turned author Mark Robert McKinniss invites readers to a breathtaking yet lethal world where unimaginable wealth awaits those bold enough to risk everything. Blending science fiction, war drama, horror, and raw human emotion, the novel introduces a planet of stunning beauty that transforms into a nightmare after sunset.

Gordon’s Planet is a frontier world rich with opportunity, a place where fortunes beyond the dreams of avarice can be made. Its landscapes are magnificent, its wildlife fascinating, and its promise irresistible. Yet when the sun dips below the horizon, the true nature of the planet emerges. From the depths of the Tark Pit Swamp comes a stirring, and as darkness spreads, the forests awaken with predators that hunt relentlessly. Those caught outside after dusk may never see dawn.

McKinniss wastes no time immersing readers in visceral danger. In one harrowing encounter, a monstrous creature strikes with terrifying speed, leaving soldiers shattered and survivors paralyzed by fear. The tension is immediate and unflinching, setting the tone for a story where survival is never guaranteed and mercy is nonexistent. The planet itself becomes a character, beautiful by day and merciless by night.

Beyond the horror, Gordon’s Planet explores themes of ambition, greed, loyalty, love, and the brutal calculus of war.

Characters must navigate not only the external threats of alien predators, but also the internal conflicts that arise when profit and morality collide. McKinniss crafts a narrative that balances explosive action with emotional stakes, grounding interstellar spectacle in human vulnerability.

Rated explicit for graphic violence, strong language, sexual situations, and intense themes, the novel is unapologetically bold. It marks Wild Hunt Press’s first major step into the science fiction arena, signaling a willingness to take creative risks and push genre boundaries.

Mark Robert McKinniss brings a sharp eye for detail and a fearless storytelling style to his first novel. With Gordon’s Planet, he establishes himself as a compelling new voice in science fiction, one unafraid to explore the darker edges of human ambition against the vast and hostile backdrop of space.

