PeopleReign Announces AI for Employee Service Innovation in Spring 2026 Platform Release

PeopleReign Virtual Agent dashboard

SAN JOSE, CA, UNITED STATES, February 24, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- PeopleReign, the leader in AI-powered employee service automation, announces significant innovations in its spring 2026 release. The enhancements include a completely redesigned Virtual Agent Dashboard built for enterprise scale, new Freshchat by Freshworks ecosystem integration, ServiceNow integrations for live agent assistance and PeopleReign Recommend, reduced mean time to resolution, enhanced Deflection Genius capabilities, and optimized Classify Insights performance for organizations processing millions of events per month.

Advanced Virtual Agent Dashboard Redesigned for Enterprise Scale

The spring release introduces a complete ground-up redesign of the Virtual Agent Dashboard, purpose-built to support high-volume enterprise data and provide granular insights into user behavior. The modernized interface implements Material Design standards, improving accessibility, responsiveness, and visual hierarchy for data-heavy views. The new Conversation Explorer & Viewer enables administrators to move from aggregate data to individual transcripts instantly, visualizing the exact path users took and identifying where automated flows may be causing friction. One-Click Filtering Interaction transforms root cause analysis through "Filter-on-Click" functionality. Unified Global Filters ensure data consistency across all charts, while the new Tabular Trend Analysis view provides structured, row-based formatting for internal reporting and auditing requirements.

Enterprise Integrations

The platform expands its integration ecosystem with comprehensive Freshchat by Freshworks support, enabling autonomous ticket creation. This ensures that complex issues are documented and queued without manual intervention, while optimized live agent handoff protocols preserve full conversation context for seamless escalations.

ZOHO support is also added, enabling knowledge base lookup.

ServiceNow Integration for PeopleReign Recommend

The spring release introduces Recommend for ServiceNow, introducing AI-based live agent assistance embedded in the ServiceNow Service Operations Workspace. That helps service agents align responses with ServiceNow-specific knowledge bases and gold-standard ticket resolutions. This capability drives measurable reductions in mean time to resolution by surfacing the most relevant solutions at the moment of need.

Enhanced Deflection Genius Capabilities

The proprietary deflection engine now provides enhanced transparency into conversation outcomes and performance patterns. Two new columns—Blocklist and Contains Error—have been added to the Conversation Table, allowing technical teams to quickly isolate conversations suppressed by safety filters or interrupted by system exceptions. Interface Type Filtering enables organizations to analyze performance across different touchpoints, identifying which interface types (HTML, Microsoft Teams, Slack) drive the highest deflection rates or require optimization. The streamlined user experience reduces clicks required and implements updated design patterns that make deflection analysis more efficient.

Optimized Classify Insights

Classify Insights now defaults to a 30-day lookback period, striking the optimal balance between historical context and current performance. Advanced date navigation supports custom ranges and standardized fiscal periods, while enterprise performance tuning ensures classification data renders significantly faster, even for organizations processing millions of events monthly.

Suggested Actions

Suggested Actions have been integrated into continuations, enabling smoother automated follow-ups and increasing user awareness of available automations across all interface types. Suggested Actions are standard for all Virtual Agent users via greetings and continuations.

Virtual Agent Settings

A new Virtual Agent settings experience empowers admins with complete customization control. From name to personality, agent settings can now be added and amended in real time to fit organizational preferences.

According to a Vice President of IT Service Management at a Fortune 100 financial services company: "The redesigned Virtual Agent Dashboard has transformed how we understand and optimize our employee service operations. The ability to click on any data point and instantly drill down into specific conversations has cut our analysis time in half. PeopleReign Recommend is already helping our live agents resolve tickets faster by surfacing the right solutions immediately. These capabilities demonstrate PeopleReign's understanding of what enterprises need at scale."

These updates enhance employee service automation, providing organizations with enterprise-grade analytics, expanded integration capabilities, and sophisticated tools for driving continuous improvement at scale. The spring 2026 release is available immediately.

