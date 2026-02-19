DealerAssist Launches Standalone Dealership Website Platform Built for Inventory Accuracy and Lead Control

New SaaS website platform lets dealerships go live in under 24 hours with built-in inventory sync and centralized lead management.

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, February 19, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- DealerAssist , a standalone SaaS platform built specifically for car dealerships, has introduced its website platform designed to simplify digital operations for automotive retailers. The move gives dealerships a direct way to launch a fully operational, inventory-connected, lead-driven website in under an hour, without custom development or agency dependency.The launch comes as online vehicle purchasing continues to expand globally. According to Allied Market Research, the global online car buying market is projected to reach $722.79 billion by 2030, up from $237.93 billion in 2020. As digital retailing accounts for a growing share of vehicle transactions, dealership websites are increasingly operating as core sales infrastructure rather than simple marketing tools.This shift has measurable impact at the store level. Approximately 67% of dealership leads generated online convert to sales within 30 days, underscoring the revenue implications of capturing and managing digital inquiries effectively. As more buyers complete key steps of the purchase process online, website performance, inventory accuracy, and lead routing directly influence sales outcomes.Despite this evolution, many dealerships still rely on slow agency builds or generic website platforms that lack automated inventory synchronization and structured lead management.DealerAssist was built to solve three operational challenges: long launch timelines, outdated vehicle listings, and fragmented lead handling. The platform uses dealership-specific templates, a guided setup process, and automatic inventory integration to reduce time to market.Unlike many legacy dealership website providers that rely on older content management systems originally built for blogs and general publishing, DealerAssist is built on a modern, performance-focused technology stack designed specifically for automotive retail. The platform’s architecture prioritizes speed, security, scalability, and structured inventory handling, allowing dealerships to operate on infrastructure aligned with today’s digital retail standards rather than platforms developed decades ago.“As more of the purchase journey moves online, dealerships need digital systems that are reliable, accurate, and simple to operate,” said Tony Gashi, CEO & co-founder of DealerAssist, who has spent more than two decades working in the automotive industry. “For years, I’ve seen dealers struggle with costly builds, long timelines, and disconnected tools just to maintain a basic online presence. DealerAssist was designed to provide a stable foundation, accurate inventory, structured lead management, and rapid deployment, so dealers can concentrate on revenue and customer experience rather than infrastructure.”A dealership can publish its site after confirming business details, selecting a template, and connecting its inventory source. Core pages, lead forms, and analytics are pre-configured.DealerAssist integrates directly with a dealership’s DMS to automatically synchronize vehicle listings, keeping pricing and availability accurate without manual intervention. The platform also draws from the AutosToday marketplace database to accelerate inventory population, while operating as an independent solution within the broader AutosToday ecosystem.“Inventory accuracy and lead routing are the foundation of any dealership website,” said Wojo Wietecha, CTO and co-founder of DealerAssist. “When online leads are converting at scale, dealerships cannot afford broken listings or missed inquiries. We built DealerAssist to automate those fundamentals.”The platform includes:Inventory-linked lead formsA centralized lead inboxVisit and action tracking (Check Availability, Make Offer, Book Test Drive, Contact Dealer)Inventory performance metricsOptional integrations with Google Analytics 4, Google Tag Manager, and Meta PixelTemplates are mobile-responsive by default and customizable within defined layout parameters. Dealers can update content or switch templates after launch without taking the site offline.DealerAssist is designed for new dealerships, independent used-car dealers, and operators seeking a low-maintenance website focused on lead generation.ENDFor more information, visit DealerAssist.com About DealerAssistDealerAssist is a standalone SaaS platform built for car dealerships. It enables dealers to launch conversion-focused websites with built-in inventory synchronization, centralized lead management, and performance tracking. DealerAssist operates independently while leveraging inventory data from the AutosToday marketplace database.

