Final application deadline for Hurricane Helene Recovery Recycling Infrastructure Grant extended to Feb. 20

The funding application period for the Recycling Infrastructure Grant program, which focuses on repairs in Helene-damaged regions, will close at the end of this week.

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency awarded the North Carolina Department of Environmental Quality’s (DEQ) Division of Environmental Assistance and Customer Service (DEACS) a $25 million grant to support these efforts, part of a larger $61 million EPA award to DEQ. The award also includes funding for debris cleanup, pesticide removal, and brownfields development. Visit the NCDEQ Hazardous Waste Management State Program Support Grant webpage for more information.

DEACS released a Request for Proposals (RFP) on October 16, 2025, and has been accepting applications for local government projects. In recognition of impacts of the recent winter storm, the application deadline has been extended for proposal completion.

The updated deadline is 5 p.m., February 20, 2026. Due to the competitiveness of this funding, eligible local governments are strongly encouraged to submit proposals by this deadline.

The purpose of this funding is to provide grants to local governments in Western North Carolina to improve recycling and/or composting infrastructure damaged by Hurricane Helene. Proposed projects should emphasize resiliency and preparedness, with the goal of reducing risk and vulnerability in systems during future disasters.

Local governments located within the Hurricane Helene FEMA disaster declaration (D-4827) are eligible to apply. A full eligibility list is included in the RFP.

Grant funds may be used to build infrastructure and facilities, purchase equipment and conduct related feasibility studies or engineering designs to divert materials from the waste stream.

Examples of Hurricane Helene Recovery Recycling Infrastructure (HRRI) grant projects include, but are not limited to:

Constructing, improving, or repairing a transfer station or material recovery facility for the handling, sorting and marketing of recyclable materials

Building or enhancing a hub-and-spoke model for bulk collection and aggregation of recyclables

Constructing, improving, relocating, or repairing convenience center infrastructure to more efficiently collect household or special recyclables (e.g., electronics, batteries, motor oil, antifreeze, white goods)

Establishing or enhancing an existing household hazardous waste (HHW) program

Implementing or expanding an existing composting program for yard waste, food scraps or biosolids

Constructing an aerated static pile, window, or other composting system to enhance food waste diversion

Purchasing collection infrastructure such as trucks, containers, and carts to strengthen residential or commercial recycling programs

Applicants may request up to $5 million per proposal. Local governments are only allowed to submit one proposal to DEQ under this program. No funding match is required; however, all proposed activities must meet eligibility requirements. For more information about HRRI funding, visit the DEACS webpage or contact Matt James at (919) 707-8142.