Attorney General Brenna Bird Releases Top 10 Reported Scams and Complaints of 2025

DES MOINES—Attorney General Brenna Bird has announced the top ten reported consumer complaints and scams affecting Iowans in 2025. Last year, the Attorney General’s Office Consumer Protection Division handled over 4,000 complaints marking the second consecutive year of rising scams and complaints. Attorney General Bird is warning Iowans to be wary of scams and do their research before purchasing a product or service.

“Iowans should always contact our office if they think they’ve been involved in a scam or been taken advantage of by deceptive business practices,” said Attorney General Bird. “We’ve seen an increase in scammers and fraudsters preying on people they know are vulnerable, pretending to be someone they aren’t. Our office takes these offenses seriously and acts quickly. We will work with you to ensure justice is served.”

Top 10 Complaints in 2025:

1. Used Auto & Vehicle Repair (783 Complaints)

Once again in 2025, used auto-related complaints were the most reported, including claims of:

It’s important to find a reliable mechanic for repairs and do your research before purchasing a car. Some warning signs you may be getting scammed include suspicious recommendations for complicated car repairs or a seller’s reluctance to produce the used vehicle’s history.

2. Imposter (398 Complaints)

Imposter scams are becoming more common. These scams include fake job offers, online shopping scams, lottery scams, romance scams, and IRS/social security scams. Many of these scams are circulated via text, phone, email, or social media.

Some tips to avoid imposter scams include:

Avoid sending money electronically (e.g., Cash App, cryptocurrency, PayPal, etc.) or through a cryptocurrency ATM to people you have not previously met.

3. Internet (319 Complaints)

Internet-related complaints include social media issues like locked or hacked accounts; disputes with internet service providers, social media and networking websites; and Terms of Service or data privacy concerns. Also included in this category are complaints about malicious software, unsolicited emails, subscription issues with online dating or gaming apps, and online auction scams.

Please remember to do the following:

4. Home Improvement (247 Complaints)

Home improvement complaints include contractors’ failure to start or complete jobs, poor workmanship quality, and issues with the sale, installation, and financing of solar panels.

5. Housing & Realty (244 Complaints)

Housing and realty complaints involve rental housing, real estate sales, manufactured and mobile homes, and home building. Iowans often report false or misleading information and/or hidden, extra charges. Common complaints also involve mortgages, inflated appraisals, foreclosure scams, and the use of a false identity for loan applications.

6. Personal Goods (237 Complaints)

Complaints about personal goods focus on general problems with purchasing items such as food, clothing, and accessories both in-store and online.

7. Personal Services (215 Complaints)

Personal services complaints involve problems with timeshare companies, travel-related experiences, personal memberships, or delivery services. Timeshare grievances include companies charging undisclosed fees and increasing fees for maintenance and other services. The top travel complaints involve flight delays or cancellations and the misrepresentation of costs. Also common is the sale of misleading exercise-club memberships that promise discounts and other amenities.

8. Home Goods & Services (192 Complaints)

Home goods and services complaints relate to appliances, furnishings, and electronics. Iowans reported misleading or false advertising, late delivery times, faulty appliances, and refusals to replace furniture and other major appliances.

9. Lending (175 Complaints)

Lending complaints are related to lending from financial institutions such as credit card companies, debit card providers, peer-to-peer payment apps, private student loans, and internet-based, pay-day, or private loans.

10. Healthcare (151 Complaints)

Healthcare complaints involve disagreements over health-insurance payments, billing related to hospital and doctor visits, deceptive treatments, and other “medical” products.

The Iowa Attorney General’s Office investigates fraud, seeks reimbursement and relief for Iowa scam victims, ensures fair competition in the marketplace, and protects Iowans from falling victim to scams or fraud. If you think you think you’ve been a victim of fraud, contact our office at 1-888-777-4590 or file a complaint online here.

