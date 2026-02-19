Attorney General Ken Paxton sued Lorex Technology Inc. and Lorex Corporation (collectively “Lorex”) for selling cameras manufactured, sourced, and serviced by Dahua, a military company associated with the Chinese Communist Party (“CCP”).

Lorex baby monitor cameras and other products contain components provided by Dahua, which the United States government has designated as a national security risk and the Department of War has listed as a Chinese Military Company operating in the United States. Technology such as Lorex’s baby monitors and home security devices creates the risk that the Chinese government could exploit Texans’ home security systems at any time. In response to this grave threat, Dahua was also added to Texas’ Prohibited Technologies List, which prohibits the use of Dahua’s hardware on state-owned devices and networks.

The ownership of Lorex has changed over time, but Zhejiang Dahua Technology Co., Ltd. (“Dahua”) acquired the company in 2018. Dahua held ownership of the company until November 24, 2022, when Dahua sold Lorex to Skywatch Inc., a Taiwan-based company. The sale occurred one day before an FCC order announced its ban on further product approvals for Dahua in America. Despite the sale, Dahua has remained involved with Lorex’s operations.

“Lorex has exploited parents’ God-given desire to protect their kids and left them vulnerable to threats from China,” said Attorney General Paxton. “Any company that allows the Chinese Communist Party to threaten Americans’ safety and security will face the full force of the law.”

Attorney General Paxton brings this action to stop Lorex’s deceptive trade practices, peel back the label, and ensure that “safety” is more than just a slogan. The lawsuit seeks relief under the Texas Deceptive Trade Practices Act (“DTPA”) and monetary relief for the state, including the recovery of up to $10,000 for each violation of the DTPA. This lawsuit follows an investigation into Lorex that Attorney General Paxton announced in 2025.

This lawsuit is the third lawsuit in three days filed by Attorney General Paxton as part of a coordinated effort to hold China accountable under Texas law. The OAG filed lawsuits against TP Link and Anzu Robotics earlier this week. To read the lawsuit, click here.