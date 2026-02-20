Moffat County School District Announces Best High School Graduation Rates in Recent Memory, Enormous Two-Year Growth

Graduated 89.9% of its students in four years in 2024-25, up more than 13 percentage points from the 76% rate just two years prior.

It’s hard to put into words just how proud I am of this achievement. Every single person who is a part of this school district contributed to this happening, and it means so much that it did.” — Superintendent, Dr. Mathew Neal

CRAIG, CO, UNITED STATES, February 20, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Moffat County School District is pleased to announce the best four-year graduation rates at Moffat County High School in recent memory and a monumental two-year growth in the rates. MCHS graduated 89.9% of its students in four years in 2024-25, up more than 13 percentage points from the 76% rate just two years prior.This phenomenal growth prompted the MCSD Board of Education to declare the day of the last school board meeting, Jan. 26, 2026, “a day of celebration and congratulation of all students, all parents, all community members, all teachers, all staff, and all administrators both present and past who have contributed to this astounding achievement and others, and who continue to dedicate their best efforts and enormous talents to the execution of the Moffat County School District mission.”The district is supremely proud of the students, staff, administrators and teachers who contributed to these spectacular results. Moffat County High School has worked extremely hard to move in this positive direction, and remains committed to not only helping the most students possible attain a high school diploma, but preparing those students for the next step of their lives. Whether that means entry into post-secondary education, trade schools, or the workforce, MCHS works diligently to ensure every student has the opportunity to thrive as they enter adulthood after graduation.“It’s hard to put into words just how proud I am of this achievement,” said superintendent Dr. Mathew Neal. “Every single person who is a part of this school district contributed to this happening, and it means so much that it did. From the Pre-K teachers to the elementary schools to Craig Middle School to the high school, and from every custodian, bus driver, facilities or technology staffer to every principal and executive director, everything we do is to support kids and get students to this point. Graduation is not the only number that matters, but it is an extraordinarily important one. I’m so pleased to be able to celebrate this growth and look forward to continued improvement in the years to come.”Moffat County School District received accolades from the state department of education and our state representatives, too, including words from Commissioner Susana Córdova, the state commissioner of education, and State Sen. Dylan Roberts and State Rep. Meghan Lukens.“This is an amazing testimony of the work of your students, their families, the educators, and the entire school district community,” Córdova said in a recorded statement to the board of education. “Thank you so much for making this come to life.”“Thank you so much for your hard work,” said Rep. Lukens. “This is a testament to the educators, the school board, the administrators, the leaders, and everyone in the Moffat County community, this is a monumental achievement.”“Kudos to the administration, teachers, hardworking staff, the parents and especially the students of the Moffat County School District,” said Sen. Roberts. “This is a very special achievement.”About Moffat County School District RE-1Moffat County School District serves students and anchors the Craig and Moffat County communities in rural Northwest Colorado. The district's mission is to educate and inspire students to thrive in an environment of change. We do this through hard work, constant improvement, strong leadership, a focus on every child, and a belief that every student can learn.

