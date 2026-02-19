Uniden Marks 60 Years of Purpose-Driven Innovation, Honoring a Legacy of Supporting People in Motion

Uniden 60th Anniversary

The 60th anniversary campaign reflects six decades of clarity, awareness, and real-world reliability across radar, scanning, CB radio and marine technologies

FLOWER MOUND, TX, UNITED STATES, February 19, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Uniden announced its 60th anniversary, marking six decades of designing and delivering communication and awareness technologies built for people who live in motion. Since its founding in 1966, Uniden has supported drivers, operators, explorers, and professionals whose vehicles serve not only as transportation but as workspaces, command centers, and extensions of their daily lives.The company’s 60th anniversary campaign reflects both how Uniden builds its products and why its customers rely on them. For generations, Uniden devices have quietly supported awareness and safety in real-world conditions, on highways, at sea, and across complex environments where clarity matters most.“Our 60th anniversary gives us the opportunity to honor the legacy that shaped this brand while demonstrating how that legacy continues to guide us forward,” said Kamie Eckert, Chief Sales & Marketing Officer. “We are celebrating the history that built Uniden and the people who have trusted us across decades. The campaign reflects our commitment to purposeful design and to supporting those whose lives are always in motion.”A Legacy Documented in MotionFounded in 1966, Uniden evolved from specialized electronics manufacturing into a global provider of CB radios, cordless phones, marine radios, scanners , dash cameras, and advanced radar detectorsOver the decades, the company has consistently entered emerging technology categories, focusing on reliability, clarity, and practical innovation.From early Bearcat scanners to next-generation radar detector platforms developed in partnership with advanced RF engineering teams, Uniden’s approach has remained consistent: purposeful design, long-term support, and real-world performance.Today, Uniden continues to strengthen its core product lines through firmware updates, Wi-Fi-enabled functionality, and mobile app integration, ensuring that devices evolve alongside the needs of modern drivers and operators.Vehicles as Extensions of LifeFor many Uniden customers, time spent in vehicles is not incidental; it is essential. Whether commuting long distances, navigating open waters, transporting equipment, or exploring the outdoors, vehicles become extensions of identity and purpose.Uniden’s anniversary campaign highlights these real-world users: individuals whose daily routines require awareness, clarity, and dependable tools. In this context, Uniden products are not accessories; they are part of a trusted system that supports people as they pursue work, responsibility, adventure, and connection.“Sixty years represents continuity of purpose,” said Juan Gonzalez, President of Uniden America. “We have built this company by focusing on real-world performance, disciplined product development, and long-term customer trust. Our anniversary reflects where we have come from and reinforces the direction we are taking as we continue to invest in technology that supports people’s lives in motion.”A Documentary-Inspired Anniversary CampaignThe 60th anniversary creative direction incorporates archival materials, including historic advertisements and print elements, alongside modern product imagery. This visual approach reflects continuity: analog history contrasted with present-day precision.Rather than presenting a timeline, the campaign frames Uniden’s history as documented evidence of consistent purpose, bridging decades of technological evolution while reinforcing the brand’s ongoing commitment to reliability.Anniversary PromotionsIn conjunction with the anniversary, Uniden will offer limited-time savings on select products , including special 60th-themed promotions. Additional details are available at Uniden.com.Looking AheadAs technology landscapes continue to shift, Uniden remains focused on strengthening its radar, scanning, CB radio, and marine product lines while expanding software support and connectivity features across platforms.After 60 years, the company’s mission remains clear: design products that support awareness, reduce noise, and help people stay focused on what matters.About UnidenFounded in 1966, Uniden is a global provider of communication and awareness technologies, including radar detectors, radio scanners, marine radios, dash cameras, and CB radios. With a legacy built on purposeful design and real-world reliability, Uniden continues to support customers who rely on clarity and performance in motion.Media Contact:hol.Mediacontact@hol.media

