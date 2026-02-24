Jeff Wright Tells the War Story that Leads to Nolan’s Odyssey

Jeff Wright

Jeff Wright's new book chronicles the war that forged Odysseus — from the forces that drove him to Troy to the Trojan Horse that ended it. Available May 2026

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, February 24, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In May 2026, Jeff Wright will release The Full Disclosure Iliad, a sweeping account of the Trojan War, arriving just weeks before the July premiere of Christopher Nolan’s The Odyssey.

“Homer’s Odyssey tells us how Odysseus struggled to return home,” Wright explains. “But it assumes its audience already knows the war that made that journey necessary. Most modern readers and moviegoers don’t. My book restores that missing context — from beginning to end.”

The Full Disclosure Iliad is a sweeping narrative that gathers the entire Trojan War tradition into one continuous epic, from the divine origins of the conflict to the final destruction of Troy.

While Homer’s Iliad recounts only a brief episode late in the war, the broader tradition survives scattered across lost epics, Greek tragedy, Roman poetry, and later mythographers. The Full Disclosure Iliad weaves these sources together, reconstructing the complete arc of the conflict: the divine spark that ignites it, the binding oaths of the Greek kings, the rivalry between Achilles and Agamemnon, the fate of Hector, and ultimately the fall of Troy itself, which leads to Odysseus’ fateful voyage home, as told in the Odyssey.

Rather than retelling the myth as modern fiction, Wright builds his narrative directly from the ancient sources, shaping a unified epic while maintaining transparency about competing traditions.

Each chapter concludes with candid reflections in which Wright breaks the fourth wall to explain his choices. Was Achilles truly invulnerable? Did Helen go willingly to Troy? Did the Trojan Horse really exist? Wright presents the variants preserved in the ancient record and makes clear why he ultimately selects one version over another.

“As new films bring renewed interest to these stories,” Wright says, “readers often discover that the ancient sources don’t line up neatly. They overlap, contradict, and evolve. I wanted to tell the whole story — but also show where it comes from.”

As anticipation builds for Nolan’s adaptation, The Full Disclosure Iliad offers readers and educators the full narrative frame surrounding Homer’s epics — not as a companion piece to a film, but as the complete story of the war itself.

“Christopher Nolan’s Odyssey will bring millions of new eyes to one of the greatest stories ever told,” Wright concludes. “But Odysseus did not emerge from nowhere. His resilience, his cunning, his endurance — even his manifest flaws — were forged in the crucible of the Trojan War. Prepare to laugh, to rage, to grieve, and more than once to have your heart completely broken. That is where this epic truly begins.”

The Full Disclosure Iliad will be available nationwide in May 2026.

About the Author

Jeff Wright is a storyteller, educator, and creator of Trojan War: The Podcast and Odyssey: The Podcast, which together have been streamed more than 1.6 million times worldwide. His work has been recognized with the Society for Classical Studies’ Forum Prize and is widely used by educators introducing students to the ancient world.

For more information, visit:

https://www.jeffwrightstoryteller.com/

