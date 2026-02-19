Influential Women Highlights Nefertari Council’s Leadership at the Intersection of Creative Media Strategy and Purpose

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, February 19, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Atlanta-Based Media Strategist and Brand Architect Empowers Organizations Through Innovation, Clarity, and Authentic StorytellingNefertari Council is a media strategist, creative leader, and brand architect with over a decade of experience guiding organizations in brand development, digital communication, and multimedia storytelling. As Founder and Content Director of CBA Media Group™, she oversees content strategy, multimedia production, and music licensing for a diverse portfolio of clients and creative ventures. Skilled in design, UX, video production, and narrative strategy, Nefertari helps organizations communicate with clarity, authenticity, and purpose.In addition, she serves as Brand Architect for ZLIBS™, a groundbreaking Post-Quantum Identity system, where she shapes the company’s brand identity, messaging, and investor communications. ZLIBS™ is a breakthrough cybersecurity software company delivering a new cloud-based SaaS solution designed to stop Account Takeover at its source.Nefertari attributes her success to creativity, strategic thinking, and the ability to simplify complex ideas. Through her leadership of CBA Media Group™ and ZLIBS™, she has learned that consistent communication, innovation, and disciplined execution are essential for building trust and achieving meaningful impact. As Managing Partner of Council Holdings & Trust LLC, she contributes to shaping the company’s identity, messaging, and market positioning across its technology and innovation portfolio.She also serves as Chairwoman of The Council & Lorick Foundation, guiding mission-driven programs, community initiatives, and public communications. Her work consistently bridges enterprise strategy with purpose-driven leadership, ensuring both organizations operate with clarity, credibility, and long-term vision.Nefertari draws inspiration from influential leaders who have shaped her journey. She cites Paula Scher, the iconic Pentagram designer behind the Citibank logo, for demonstrating the power of blending creativity and strategy. She also draws motivation from Oprah Winfrey, Mellody Hobson, Ava DuVernay, and leading journalists, whose achievements reinforce the importance of persistence, authenticity, and creative excellence. From these examples, Nefertari emphasizes that consistent communication, innovation, and disciplined execution are key to building trust and driving impact in any professional endeavor.For young women entering media and communications, Nefertari advises boldness and self-advocacy. She encourages emerging leaders to protect their ideas, cultivate supportive networks, and embrace originality in everything they do. Confidence, she notes, is the quality that will set women apart in this fast-evolving industry.Nefertari also recognizes the transformative challenges and opportunities in her field. The rise of AI, digital identity concerns, and rapidly evolving content trends are reshaping how organizations communicate. ZLIBS™ is uniquely positioned to address emerging identity challenges, while CBA Media Group™ ensures brands remain human, relevant, and resonant in a digital-first landscape.Creativity, discipline, and a sense of stewardship are central to Nefertari’s values. Gardening teaches her patience, responsibility, and the importance of timing principles she applies professionally as well as personally. She also cherishes painting with her daughters, nurturing their artistic growth while expressing her own creativity. Producing music remains one of her greatest passions, providing balance, inspiration, and renewed energy that enriches all aspects of her life.Currently completing her Master of Arts in New Media Design at Full Sail University, Nefertari Council continues to uplift communities and organizations through service, innovation, and transformative creative leadership.Learn More about Nefertari Council:Through her Influential Women profile, https://influentialwomen.com/connect/nefertari-council Influential WomenInfluential Women provides a platform where women from all backgrounds can connect, share their perspectives, and create content that empowers themselves and others. Through storytelling, thought leadership, and creative expression, Influential Women amplifies voices that inspire change.

