Sterling Lawyers, LLC Expands Fond du Lac Family Law Practice with Attorney Tessa L. Button

Sterling Lawyers expands its Fond du Lac team, adding a veteran litigator and former prosecutor to meet the rising demand for expert family law advocacy.

FOND DU LAC, WI, UNITED STATES, February 26, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Sterling Lawyers, LLC is pleased to announce the strategic expansion of its Fond du Lac legal team with the addition of Attorney Tessa Button. This growth represents the firm’s ongoing mission to provide residents of Fond du Lac with access to high-caliber legal resources, ensuring that the community has versatile counsel capable of navigating the most sensitive and complex family transitions.

Button joins the firm’s Fond du Lac office with a formidable legal background, having previously served as an Assistant District Attorney for the State of Wisconsin. Her practice is now dedicated to providing clarity and direction for families in Fond du Lac and surrounding communities, including North Fond du Lac, Eden, and Oakfield. By integrating her extensive courtroom experience into the firm’s family law practice, Sterling Lawyers ensures that local clients have access to sophisticated advocacy without having to travel outside their community.

"Tessa’s arrival marks a significant step forward for our presence in Fond du Lac. Her ability to navigate high-stakes litigation while maintaining a deep focus on the stability of the families she serves perfectly aligns with our firm’s mission," said a Managing Partner at Sterling Lawyers, LLC.

Beyond her general advocacy, Button brings knowledge in handling cases involving domestic violence and child custody interference, offering a unique perspective on how criminal matters can intersect with family law. Her meticulous, detail-oriented approach—refined during her time managing complex criminal investigations and trials—ensures that every client's case is handled with the highest level of professional care and preparation. As a mother herself and a lifelong Wisconsin resident, she is deeply personally invested in achieving just outcomes for the families in her community. Her caseload spans the full range of Sterling Lawyers' family law services, including divorce representation, child custody and support, spousal maintenance, and property division.

Based at the Forest Avenue office, Button is now accepting new clients. Her addition ensures that Fond du Lac divorce lawyers at the firm can maintain the high standard of personalized attention and prompt communication that Sterling Lawyers is known for, even as the firm's presence in East Central Wisconsin continues to grow. Families navigating custody disputes, divorce proceedings, or complex asset division will benefit directly from her courtroom-tested experience and her commitment to outcomes that protect what matters most — the stability and wellbeing of Wisconsin families.

About Sterling Lawyers, LLC:

Sterling Lawyers, LLC is a Wisconsin-based family law firm exclusively dedicated to guiding individuals and families through life's most challenging legal transitions. Founded on the belief that every client deserves both strategic representation and genuine support, the firm has built a statewide presence across Wisconsin with offices serving communities throughout the state. Sterling Lawyers provides comprehensive family law services, including divorce representation, child custody and support, spousal maintenance, property division, mediation, prenuptial agreements, and post-judgment modifications. Sterling Lawyers further distinguishes itself through transparent, flat-rate pricing that allows families to focus on resolution rather than mounting legal costs.

Contact Information:

Sterling Lawyers, LLC

17 Forest Ave

#110

Fond du Lac, WI 54935

Phone: (920) 944-6665

Website: https://www.sterlinglawyers.com/

