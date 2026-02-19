RightNow Pastors+ Now Available to All Church Leaders, Expanding Access to Team-Based Ministry Training Platform

RightNow Media, the world’s largest streaming library of biblical video content, announced that RightNow Pastors+ is now available to all church leaders.

MCKINNEY, TX, UNITED STATES, February 19, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Previously available only as an add-on for RightNow Media subscribers, RightNow Pastors+ can now be purchased independently, with both annual and monthly payment options. A free seven-day trial gives leaders full access to all courses, tools and training resources, allowing church leadership teams to explore the platform together before committing.“Healthy churches require healthy leaders,” said Brian Mosley, president of RightNow Media. “While we’re well known for supporting small group discipleship, we’ve always cared deeply about pastors and church leaders. RightNow Pastors+ exists to help leadership teams grow together in the areas that matter most to the church.”In recent years, church leaders have reported rising levels of burnout and a growing need for practical, team-based training that fits within the realities of ministry life. The expansion of RightNow Pastors+ comes as many churches face leadership fatigue, staffing transitions and increasing demands on pastors and ministry teams.RightNow Pastors+ delivers on-demand, expert-led video training that church leaders can use together to strengthen discipleship, clarify strategy, improve team health, and increase ministry effectiveness. The platform is designed for senior pastors, executive pastors, ministry directors, elders, and other key leaders responsible for shaping church culture and direction.The platform features more than a dozen original courses taught by trusted ministry leaders, combining concise video teaching with robust discussion guides, team exercises and practical tools designed for staff meetings, elder gatherings and leadership retreats. Popular courses include:- Developing Leaders in the Church with Eric Geiger- Breaking the 200 Barrier with Ed Stetzer- Compelling Bible Teaching with Beth Moore- A Healthy Church Staff Culture with Dr. Henry Cloud“Our hope is to resource local churches and their leadership teams in practical areas of ministry and mission,” said Ed Stetzer, general editor of RightNow Pastors+, pastor at Mariners Church and dean of Biola University’s Talbot School of Theology. “RightNow Pastors+ was built to help churches move from ideas to shared action.”“No matter the size, age or location of your church, we believe RightNow Pastors+ offers meaningful support,” said Mosley. “As an elder at my own church, I’ve seen the difference it makes when leaders are given dedicated time to sharpen their skills together. We hope RightNow Pastors+ feels like a ‘church leadership consultant in a box.’”Church leaders across North America can begin a free seven-day trial at RightNowPastors.org/Plus . Additional free resources for church leaders are available at RightNowPastors.org

Introducing RightNow Pastors+ | RightNow Media

