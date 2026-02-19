Fair Wind Fasteners Expands Product Line to Include Metric 316/A4 Stainless Steel Fasteners

Fair Wind Fasteners Metric 316 Stainless Bolts

The Rhode Island company extends its curated lineup of premium marine-grade hardware to meet the growing global demand for metric A4-rated stainless fasteners.

NEWPORT, RI, RI, UNITED STATES, February 19, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Fair Wind Fasteners, the Newport-based supplier of premium marine-grade fasteners, today announced the expansion of its product catalog to include metric 316/A4 stainless steel fasteners — bringing the same exacting quality standards the company is known for to customers who work in metric dimensions.The addition addresses a persistent gap in the market for metric-standard hardware that meets the rigorous demands of marine and industrial environments. 316 stainless steel — also designated A4 under ISO standards — is widely regarded as the gold standard for corrosion resistance in harsh conditions. Its elevated nickel content and addition of molybdenum make it significantly more resistant to corrosion than 304 (A2) or standard 18-8 stainless steel counterparts, making it the material of choice for saltwater, coastal, and other chemically aggressive environments.“At Fair Wind Fasteners, we’ve always been committed to providing the highest quality fasteners available, without compromising our quality standards for which we've become known” said founder Robert Lehmann. “Expanding into metric 316/A4 stainless steel is a natural extension of that commitment, and opens the door for customers around the world who need reliable, marine-grade hardware in metric sizes.”Founded in 2020 by career sailor Lehmann and headquartered in Newport, Rhode Island — widely known as the sailing capital of the world — Fair Wind Fasteners has built its reputation on sourcing only the finest corrosion-resistant fasteners across silicon bronze, copper, and 316 stainless steel. The company serves a diverse and distinguished customer base that includes the U.S. Navy, the Army Corps of Engineers, Jefferson Lab, and Blue Origin, in addition to boat builders, restorers, and marine professionals worldwide.Unlike many industrial suppliers that require large bulk orders, Fair Wind Fasteners has made accessibility a cornerstone of its model — allowing customers to purchase exactly what they need, down to a single fastener, through its modern e-commerce platform at fairwindfasteners.com . Bulk discounts remain available for larger orders.The new metric 316/A4 stainless steel line joins Fair Wind Fasteners’ existing offerings, which include silicon bronze wood screws , bolts, nails, and specialty items such as the company’s exclusive silicon bronze wing nuts and custom-machined countersunk flush washers — products developed in response to gaps in the market that traditional suppliers have long overlooked.Customers can browse and order the full product line, including the new metric 316/A4 stainless steel fasteners, at fairwindfasteners.com or by contacting Fair Wind Fasteners directly at contact@fairwindfasteners.com.About Fair Wind FastenersFair Wind Fasteners is a Newport, Rhode Island–based supplier of premium marine-grade fasteners, specializing in silicon bronze, copper, and 316 stainless steel hardware. Founded by career sailor Robert Lehmann, the company curates its product line to meet the highest standards of quality and corrosion resistance, serving customers from individual boat restorers to government agencies and aerospace companies worldwide. Fair Wind Fasteners is committed to making hard-to-find, high-quality fasteners accessible to all — by the piece or in bulk — with fast shipping and expert service.

