Stephanie Kerlin Recognized by Influential Women for Advancing Mission-Driven Event Leadership at St. Jude Children’s

MEMPHIS, TN, UNITED STATES, February 19, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Seasoned Events Professional Blends Strategic Planning, Executive Support, and Service to Create Meaningful Impact in MemphisMemphis, Tennessee — Stephanie Kerlin is a seasoned events professional whose career seamlessly blends executive support, large-scale event coordination, and meaningful service to the mission of St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital. Through meticulous planning, creative execution, and a people-centered approach, Stephanie has built a reputation for delivering high-impact events that align with organizational goals while fostering authentic connections.A graduate of Arkansas State University with a Bachelor’s Degree in Marketing, Stephanie began her professional journey in human resources and communications before transitioning into event planning at Wright Medical. During her nearly three-year tenure there, she organized national cadaver labs, regional medical education programs, and major sales meetings—experiences that sharpened her logistical expertise and strengthened her ability to manage complex, high-stakes events.She later joined Ministry Brands, where she spent nearly three years managing large conventions, vendor partnerships, and logistics across dozens of annual conferences. Her leadership in coordinating multi-faceted events further solidified her reputation for precision, adaptability, and relationship-building.In December 2020, Stephanie joined St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital as an Executive Assistant supporting the Deputy Clinical Director. Her organizational excellence, professionalism, and deep commitment to the hospital’s lifesaving mission led to her advancement in September 2022 to Special Events Coordinator for the St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital Graduate School of Biomedical Sciences— a role she considers her proudest professional achievement.In this capacity, Stephanie coordinates high-impact academic and community-building events that support the institution’s mission of finding cures and saving children. She works closely with graduate students and faculty to create memorable, mission-aligned experiences, including Commencement, Convocation, the annual Winter Formal, and a recent Friendsgiving gathering for 80 attendees. She also contributes to mentorship efforts through the Graduate Student Association, helping foster connection and engagement within the graduate school community.Stephanie attributes her success to an early and very public leadership failure at age 19, when she was elected state president of an international organization. Believing charisma and ambition would be enough, she quickly learned that leadership requires humility, honest feedback, and responsible delegation. That formative experience reshaped her approach, teaching her that real leadership is not about appearing unbreakable, but about learning deeply, rebuilding stronger, and leading with accountability. Every success since, she says, traces back to that pivotal lesson.Stephanie encourages young women entering the events industry to lead with kindness and invest in genuine relationships—especially with venue staff and event partners. She believes those relationships often become invaluable support systems and open doors throughout one’s career. For her, lasting success is built not only on flawless execution but on trust, empathy, and collaboration.Across every chapter of her career, Stephanie Kerlin has been known for her meticulous planning, creativity, and unwavering commitment to service—bringing warmth, professionalism, and purpose to every event she touches.Learn More about Stephanie Kerlin:Through her Influential Women profile, https://influentialwomen.com/connect/stephanie-kerlin or through her profile on St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital Graduate School of Biomedical Sciences’ website, https://www.stjude.org/education-training/st-jude-graduate-school-of-biomedical-sciences/about/leadership-staff.html Influential WomenInfluential Women provides a platform where women from all backgrounds can connect, share their perspectives, and create content that empowers themselves and others. Through storytelling, thought leadership, and creative expression, Influential Women amplifies voices that inspire change.

