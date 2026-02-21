Glowpatch Relief Korean-American Pharmacist to Launch Glowpatch Relief, Globally Proven Menstrual Wellness Device, in U.S. Market

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, February 21, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Korean-American pharmacist and healthcare entrepreneur Jun Sung Kim, Founder and CEO of SmoothBio Inc., announced the upcoming U.S. launch of Glowpatch Relief, a wearable light-therapy device designed to support menstrual comfort without medication. The product is expected to launch in New York City between June and August 2026.Developed by South Korea–based biotech company Color Seven Ltd., Glowpatch Relief has received approval from Korea’s Ministry of Food and Drug Safety (MFDA) and carries CE certification as a medical device in Europe. Since its debut in 2013, the device has generated millions in sales in South Korea and secured over $10 million export agreement in China in 2014. The technology has undergone four clinical trials at leading Korean universities.In the United States, Glowpatch Relief will be marketed as a general wellness device and will be available online at www.GlowpatchRelief.com and through select retail pharmacy locations.Glowpatch Relief is a small, wearable device that uses pain-free light therapy technology designed to provide non-invasive menstrual discomfort support. The product aligns with the growing demand for drug-free women’s health solutions in the U.S.“As a pharmacist serving the New York community, I’ve seen firsthand how many women struggle to find effective non-drug options for menstrual discomfort,” said Kim. “Glowpatch Relief represents the intersection of clinically studied innovation and accessible wellness. My mission is to bridge proven Korean medical technology with the evolving needs of women in the United States.”Kim currently operates a community pharmacy in Queens, New York, and is preparing to open a Korean Beauty Pharmacy concept later this year, integrating curated Korean beauty products with pharmacist-led healthcare guidance.Glowpatch Relief is expected to begin U.S. distribution in Summer 2026. Additional details, including pre-order availability, will be announced in the coming months.For more information, visit www.GlowpatchRelief.com

