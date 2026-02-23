Microboard Makes $1.3 Million Investment in Mycronic's MYTower 7+ and MYTower 6X Inventory Towers

Mycronic MYTower 7+ & 6X inventory storage towers installed at Microboard's facility.

SEYMOUR, CT, UNITED STATES, February 23, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Microboard , a leading Connecticut-based electronics manufacturing service (EMS) provider, today announced a significant $1.3 million capital investment in Mycronic 's MYTower 7+ and MYTower 6X inventory towers. This strategic investment represents a major upgrade to Microboard's component storage capabilities and underscores the company's commitment to maintaining cutting-edge manufacturing infrastructure to better serve customers across Defense, Medical, Telecom, and Industrial sectors.The new tower systems replace Microboard's existing Mycronic SMD 8000 and 5130 models, delivering a 74% increase in storage capacity. The MYTower 7+ stands at 3.03 meters tall as Mycronic's tallest component storage system, accommodating up to 1,148 reels and supporting larger components and reels up to 56mm (compared to the previous 44mm limitation in the SMD 8000 and 5130), while adding 15-inch reel capability with newer technology. The MYTower 6X, Mycronic's largest capacity component storage system, stands at 2.64 meters tall and can store up to 1,988 reels in less than 2m² of floor space, adding close to four times the capacity of the previous Tower 200 model. This new storage technology significantly expands Microboard's ability to manage high-mix component inventories while optimizing floor space efficiency."This investment reflects our ongoing dedication to Process Excellence, one of our three guiding principles," said Nicole Russo, President and CEO of Microboard. "For over 40 years, Microboard has continually positioned itself as an innovative EMS partner with leading-edge technology to ensure automation efficiency, serve complex business opportunities, and anticipate our customers’ evolving technology needs. These advanced storage systems enable us to stay ahead of the curve and deliver the capacity and capability our customers expect from a forward-thinking manufacturing partner.”Lee Kemper, Executive Vice President of Microboard, added, "The upgrade and additional Mycronic Mydata component storage towers reinforce our investment in smart manufacturing at Microboard. By optimizing storage density and enabling faster, more accurate kit preparation and work order processing, we are increasing throughput while maintaining the high standards our customers expect."The enhanced storage capacity and expanded component compatibility will enable Microboard to increase inventory management efficiency and support more complex, high-reliability circuit card assemblies for its customers."A valued customer for over 15 years, Microboard first partnered with Mycronic in 2010. Their journey has been defined by a steady evolution from initial acquisition to high level advocacy and loyalty. Their latest milestone – a comprehensive capacity driven equipment upgrade – reflects a deep-seated dedication to scaling their impact. This proactive investment not only enhances their immediate capacity but reinforces the trust and shared vision that have defined our partnership for over a decade," said Liz Morrill, Regional Sales Manager at Mycronic.A ribbon-cutting ceremony for the new MYTower systems is scheduled for Thursday February 26, 2026.Learn more about Mycronic and their advanced electronics manufacturing equipment by visiting their website.About Microboard: Microboard is a Connecticut-based electronics manufacturing service (EMS) provider delivering circuit card assembly, system integration, and test services. With over 40 years of experience, manufacturing high reliability and high complexity electronics across the Defense, Medical, Telecom, and Industrial sectors. Microboard supports humanitarian projects partnering with 10 different organizations around the world, serving people making less than a $1.60 a day in crisis impacted areas. Through these projects Microboard revitalizes water wells, supports sustainable farming initiatives, provides internationally accredited education, and conflict mitigation.

