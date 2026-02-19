Quinn’s February 24 online-only Fine & Decorative Arts auction features American, European, Asian and Modern arts

A E Mathey Repeater pocket watch stamped and tested 14K yellow gold, sporting a white dial with black Roman numerals and fancy gilt hands, the gross weight 71.16dwt. Estimate: $5,000-$7,000 Mid-18th-century terracotta sculpture titled ‘Winter (One of the Four Seasons),’ 43 inches tall on a 34½-inch stand, depicting a child personifying Winter, clutching a bundle of sticks. Estimate: $10,000-$15,000 Tiffany & Co 175-piece sterling flatware set in the ‘Wave Edge’ pattern, monogrammed ‘GGS,’ weighing in at 225.86 ozt. Estimate: $16,000-$18,000 18th/19th-century French Louis XV bombe commode chest with red marble top and five drawers, marquetry and parquetry inlaid, with secondary oak, 54 inches wide. Estimate: $1,000-$2,000 Dodie Thayer (Fla., 1926-2018) lettuce ware tureen and undertray, with an incised mark on the base, the tureen 6½ inches by 10¼ inches, the tray 13¼ inches in diameter. Estimate: $2,000-$4,000

The expertly-curated array of goods consists primarily of consignments from prominent estates and collections in northern Virginia -- nearly 500 lots in all.

FALLS CHURCH, VA, UNITED STATES, February 19, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Wonderful examples of American, European, Asian and Modern arts will be on full display in Quinn’s Tuesday, February 24 online-only Fine & Decorative Arts Auction. The expertly-curated array of goods consists primarily of consignments from prominent estates and collections in northern Virginia. In all, nearly 500 premium-quality lots will be up for bid.The catalog offers a fine selection of 19th-century European paintings, 20th-century landscapes and folk-art works from New Orleans and Georgia; a collection of works by celebrated Native American artists; and an array of Old Master-style drawings and studies of Classical motifs from Italian, French and Continental Schools.Other highlights include Modern furniture and a collection of antique furniture; Dodie Thayer lettuce ware pieces, Herend ceramics, Chinese Bouquet, Royal Crown Derby and porcelain services; and other decorative items such as European terracotta sculptures, French gilt chandeliers, candlesticks and sconces.An exquisite selection of silver includes a Reed and Barton Francis I flatware service, a German Bruckmann and Sohne tea set, and what may end up being the sale’s top lot, a 175-piece Tiffany & Co sterling flatware set in the “Wave Edge” pattern . Monogrammed “GGS,” the set weighs in at 225.86 ozt and carries a pre-sale estimate of $16,000-$18,000.Another strong candidate for top-lot honors is the mid-18th century terracotta sculpture titled “Winter (One of the Four Seasons).” The 43-inch-tall sculpture, on a 34½-inch stand, depicts a child personifying Winter, shown clutching a bundle of sticks and partially draped, modeled with academic naturalism in the Neoclassical taste. The expressive figure is animated by soft movement and skillfully articulated anatomy, while the surface retains a warm, aged patina consistent with 18th-century studio terracotta. The piece should bring $10,000-$15,000.The nice variety of fine jewelry and watches includes a 3.14ct round brilliant-cut diamond solitaire ring, an 18K pearl and diamond necklace, and an A E Mathey Repeater pocket watch tested and stamped as 14K yellow gold. The watch sports a white dial with black Roman numerals, fancy gilt hands and a seconds sub-dial at the 6:00 position. The gold dust cover is engraved “N19316 A.E. MATHEY LOCLE SWITZERLAND” and signed by “H. Roy.” The gross weight is 71.16dwt, and the estimate is $5,000-$7,000.An array of Asian decorative arts includes Japanese and Chinese porcelain, modern and traditional Japanese woodblocks, and Chinese jade carvings. A woodblock carving by Japanese artist Tomoo Inagaki (1902-1980), titled “Cat in the Moon-Light,” is numbered “33/50” with the artist’s name printed at upper left. The woodblock measures 22 inches by 12½ inches and is housed in a 29½-inch-by-19½-inch frame. It is expected to realize $600-$900.Original Native American artwork will be led by an acrylic on canvas painting by Neil Randall David, Sr (Hopi-Tewa, b. 1944-), titled “Awatovi Kiva Murals” (1974). The composition draws on traditional Hopi iconography, rendered in a bold graphic style referencing historic kiva mural painting. The work is signed and dated at lower right and presented in a 37-inch by 62½-inch frame. The artist is one of the founders (in 1973) of the Artist Hopid collective. This painting should fetch $2,000-$3,000.A Dodie Thayer (Florida, 1926-2018) lettuce ware tureen and undertray, with an incised mark on the base, should change hands for $2,000-$4,000. The tureen measures 6½ inches by 10¼ inches, while the tray is 13¼ inches in diameter.In the furniture category, two items of different style and origin are entered with identical $1,000-$2,000 estimates. The first is an 18th- or 19th-century French Louis XV marquetry- and parquetry- inlaid bombe commode chest with red marble top and secondary oak wood, 54 inches wide and having five drawers. The second is a circa 1962-1970 American Mid-Century Broyhill “Brasilia” walnut room divider, the upper pierced section having two shelves, the lower with two doors. It measures 72¾ inches tall by 54 inches wide by 17 inches deep.A 1984-1986 bronze sculpture by Jonathan Silver (NY, 1937-1992), titled “Birth of Venus,” measures 86 inches tall by 17 inches wide and is estimated to ring up $1,000-$1,500. The sculpture was included in The New York Studio School exhibition "Jonathan Silver: Drawings and Heads," 2019; and featured in Cindy Kelly's "Outdoor Sculpture in Baltimore," 2011.An original oil-on-canvas landscape painting by Edmund Henry Garrett (American, 1853-1929) titled “A Garden Path,” a luminous Impressionist garden scene depicting a flowering pergola and receding path, has an estimate of $800-$1,200. The work was rendered in soft, light and layered brushwork, characteristic of Garrett’s late 19th-century landscape style. It’s signed at lower right and measures 25½ inches by 29½ inches (sight, minus the 32-inch by 35½-inch frame).There will be no in-person floor bidding for Quinn’s February 24, 2026 auction, but Quinn’s invites bidders to participate live via the Internet through LiveAuctioneers or Invaluable. Additionally, absentee bids may be placed through Quinn’s website. Auction start time: 10am ET. Quinn’s helpful staff will be on hand at an open gallery preview Wednesday, February 18 through Friday, February 20 and Monday, February 23 from 11am to 4pm ET. For information about any auction item or to discuss consigning to a future Quinn’s Fine & Decorative Arts sale, call Corrie Brady at 703-532-5632 ext. 572, or email corrie.brady@quinnsauction.com. All enquiries are kept strictly confidential and there is never an obligation to consign. Visit Quinn’s online at www.quinnsauction.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.