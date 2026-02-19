Influential Women Profiles Jenine Esco: Certified Tarot Consultant with 25+ Years of Experience

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, February 19, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Blending Intuition, Experience, and Education to Guide Clients Toward Informed, Confident FuturesJenine Esco is a Certified Tarot Consultant with more than 25 years of experience helping individuals gain clarity, perspective, and confidence through the wisdom of the Tarot. Known for her thoughtful and enlightening approach, Jenine works with clients across the United States and internationally, offering personalized email readings and in-person consultations designed to illuminate present circumstances and support intentional decision-making for the future.As the Founder of her own private practice, Jenine is deeply committed to making Tarot accessible, reflective, and empowering. In addition to one-on-one consultations, she shares free weekly enlightenment readings through her website, extending her guidance to a broader community seeking insight, balance, and self-awareness. Her work emphasizes personal agency, helping clients recognize patterns, navigate transitions, and move forward with purpose.Jenine’s professional foundation is supported by a diverse educational background. She earned a Bachelor’s Degree in Liberal Arts and Sciences/Liberal Studies with a Business Concentration from Columbia College Chicago, equipping her with strong communication, analytical, and entrepreneurial skills. She also pursued her passion for holistic self-care by earning a Diploma in Esthetics from Dudley Beauty College, further enhancing her understanding of wellness and personal transformation.Throughout her career, Jenine has been an active contributor to the Tarot community. She served as a Reader, Mentor, and Manager for the American Tarot Association online reading networks, where she supported beginner and intermediate readers in developing their skills, confidence, and ethical practices. Her commitment to service also extends beyond Tarot; for nearly eight years, she volunteered with WTTW/Chicago PBS, assisting with pledge training and delivering high-quality customer service.Jenine attributes her success to curiosity and a willingness to ask questions. This openness to learning has allowed her to grow continuously and make informed, thoughtful decisions throughout her career. She encourages young women entering her industry to believe in themselves, embrace creativity, and remain resilient. “There will be challenges,” she says, “but confidence, boldness, and thinking outside the box can make all the difference.”Outside of her professional work, Jenine enjoys ongoing Tarot study, learning French, spending time in nature, reading, and creative writing. These passions inform her empathetic, intuitive approach, allowing her to connect deeply with clients and offer guidance rooted in experience, compassion, and insight.Learn More about Jenine Esco:Through her Influential Women profile, https://influentialwomen.com/connect/jenine-esco Influential WomenInfluential Women provides a platform where women from all backgrounds can connect, share their perspectives, and create content that empowers themselves and others. Through storytelling, thought leadership, and creative expression, Influential Women amplifies voices that inspire change.

