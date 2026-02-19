Sports Talk Media Exclusive: Nottingham Forest ready for first European knockout in 30 years

Nottingham Forest was left angered after its match this weekend with Manchester City was decided by dubious calls

Forest will contest the two-legged UEFA Europa League tie with Turkish side Fenerbahçe, as they look for first European trophy since 1980.

RICHBORO, PA, UNITED STATES, February 19, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Nottingham Forest will make their first appearance in the knockout stage of a European competition in 30 years when they travel to Istanbul to face Turkish giants Fenerbahçe in the first leg of the UEFA Europa League playoffs on Thursday night. The historic encounter at Şükrü Saracoğlu Stadium marks a significant milestone in the club’s modern resurgence and rekindles memories of Forest’s proud continental past.For a club synonymous with European nights, Forest’s return to the knockout rounds represents the culmination of years of steady rebuilding. After securing European qualification through a strong domestic campaign last season, the Reds entered the Europa League group phase determined to prove they belonged on the continental stage once again.Forest navigated a demanding group with composure and consistency. They combined disciplined defending with clinical attacking play, collecting key victories both home and away. The squad’s balance proved decisive — experienced leaders provided composure in pressure moments, while emerging talents brought energy and creativity. Strong defensive organization limited opponents’ chances, while a dynamic forward line ensured Forest remained a threat in transition.Their group-stage campaign was highlighted by crucial wins at home and valuable points earned on the road, ultimately securing progression into the playoff round. The achievement signals not just participation, but legitimate competitiveness in Europe — something supporters have long hoped to witness again.Thursday’s first leg against Fenerbahçe presents a formidable challenge. The Turkish side boasts a passionate home crowd and a strong European pedigree of its own. The atmosphere in Istanbul is expected to be intense, providing a stern test of Forest’s character and discipline. However, confidence within the squad remains high following their consistent performances throughout the European campaign. Bally Bet has priced the Turkish side as narrow favorites on home soil. The market reflects home advantage and Fenerbahce’s strong domestic form, but it also acknowledges Forest’s impressive European numbers this season. The Reds have scored 15 goals in eight Europa League matches, conceding just seven, keeping four clean sheets in the process. That defensive discipline makes the away price noteworthy for those expecting a controlled, counter-attacking display.Manager and players alike have emphasized the significance of the occasion, while also stressing the importance of focus across the two legs. With the tie to be decided over 180 minutes, managing the first leg intelligently will be key as Forest aim to bring a positive result back to Nottingham.The return leg next week at the City Ground promises to be a landmark occasion. European knockout football will return to Nottingham for the first time in three decades, offering supporters the chance to once again create the electric atmosphere that has defined the club’s greatest nights.As Nottingham Forest step back onto the European knockout stage, they do so carrying both history and renewed ambition. Thirty years in the making, this moment reflects the club’s resilience, growth, and determination to reestablish itself among Europe’s competitive ranks.You can read more about this game, and many others around Europe, by visiting Sports Talk Florida and the many Sports Talk Media Network sites.

