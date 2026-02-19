Medical Affairs Professional Society Announces Dr. Susanna Gallani and Dr. Stephen Hahn as Keynote Speakers in March

Engage. Learn. Lead. Tai Family Associate Professor of Business Administration, Harvard Business School CEO, Nucleus RadioPharma (Former FDA Commissioner)

Harvard Business School Professor and Former FDA Commissioner to Address More Than 1,300 Medical Affairs Professionals in Denver

The MAPS Annual Meetings gather a global community of Medical Affairs professionals for transformative experiences that offer advanced learning and career development resources.” — Medical Affairs Professional Society

GOLDEN, CO, UNITED STATES, February 19, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Medical Affairs Professional Society (MAPS), the global authority for Medical Affairs professionals, announce Dr. Susanna Gallani and Dr. Stephen Hahn as Keynote Speakers for their 2026 Americas Annual Meeting, taking place in Denver, Colorado on March 22–25, 2026.The MAPS Annual Meetings gather a global community of Medical Affairs professionals for transformative experiences that offer advanced learning and career development resources. Attendees connect with industry thought leaders, network personally with decision-makers at all levels, and explore an innovation showcase that features groundbreaking platforms and solutions.This year’s event is expected to convene more than 1,300 Medical Affairs professionals from Pharmaceutical, Biotech, and MedTech industries.Dr. Susanna Gallani - Harvard Business School professor researching healthcare delivery, AI, and performance management.From Volume to Value: How AI Can Rehumanize Healthcare (Monday, March 23, 2026, 10:00-11:00 AM MDT)Dr. Susanna Gallani presents a provocative thesis: What if artificial intelligence's greatest contribution to healthcare isn't efficiency, but humanity itself? She challenges leaders to reimagine AI as the catalyst that finally makes value-based care possible, transforming patient encounters into learning ecosystems that measure what truly matters, predict which treatments work for which individuals, and address the burnout crisis devastating our healthcare workforce. When AI handles the right tasks, clinicians can return to the human connection that called them to medicine in the first place.Dr. Stephen Hahn - Former FDA Commissioner and current CEO of Nucleus RadioPharma.Fostering Innovation, Access for All and Rebuilding Trust in Medicine (Tuesday, March 24, 2026, 9:00-10:15 AM MDT)At a time when public confidence in healthcare institutions faces unprecedented challenges, this keynote offers a roadmap for restoration. Through a lens of data transparency, ethical practice, and inclusive research, the session demonstrates why representation and evidence-driven decision-making aren't just ideals, they're prerequisites for achieving real-world patient outcomes that serve all communities. Registration for the MAPS 2026 Americas Annual Meeting is now open, allowing you to experience these engaging Keynote Speakers in person.For more information and to register, visit MAPS’ Americas Annual Meeting page. Additional MAPS meetings include:Japan Medical Affairs Summit: Tokyo, Japan, April 20-21EMEA Annual Meeting: Zurich, Switzerland, May 17-19About the Medical Affairs Professional Society (MAPS)Founded in 2016, the Medical Affairs Professional Society (MAPS) is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization and the global authority for Medical Affairs professionals, connecting over 16,500 members worldwide across pharmaceuticals, biotech, MedTech, and affiliated organizations. MAPS empowers professionals at every career stage, from emerging professionals to executive leaders, through world-class education, research-driven insights, expert-led events, and a global community dedicated to advancing the field and shaping its future. Learn more at MedicalAffairs.org

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.