Nassau County Granted Grievance Extension That Moves Deadline to March 31, 2026

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, February 19, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / --Nassau County ranks as one of the top areas in the nation when it comes to property taxes, rivaled by fellow Long Island destination Suffolk County. Due to limited space and construction, property in the county is already at a premium, which is then pumped to the moon by aggressive assessment and taxation. The tax rates in Nassau County are currently even higher than in New York City, meaning every homeowner or business is facing an uphill battle when tax time comes around.These property owners got a rare chance at relief, as the deadline for grievances was extended from March 1 to March 31, 2026. Extending the grievance period is basically unheard of in New York, which indicates an increased demand for protesting taxes. For those who own property in Nassau County and are paying too much on taxes, they cannot miss this unicorn of an opportunity to land a reduction.Why are Taxes so High in Nassau County?New York is No. 10 in the nation when it comes to property taxes, with Long Island’s counties bearing some of the largest tax burdens. Being located between New York City and Suffolk County makes Nassau one of the most desirable locations to live, driving strong demand for property. Long Island in general sees little construction or development, with Nassau seeing the least of all counties. This makes existing construction, be it homes or commercial, precious beyond measure. Strict zoning laws also prevent the construction of multifamily or affordable housing in many cases, leaving much of the county dedicated to single-family homes. A ballooning pension problem and a huge budget for top-of-the-line schools also cause higher tax rates.How Grievances Help Lower Your Tax BillAlso called appeals in some jurisdictions, property tax grievances let owners challenge their assessed value, which determines how much they pay in property taxes. Once the assessed value is established, tax rates are applied to the figure, creating the tax bill. Grievances work to find the true value of their property, which is often significantly lower than what the assessor ruled. Grievances can also be used to correct simple errors in assessments that could cost owners big in the long run. This includes their property erroneously being classified as something else, more rooms than they have, improvements that do not exist, and more.The first step is to look at the tentative assessment roll to see if the property’s basic information is correct, along with making sure owners have all the exemptions they need. Next, see what the property’s market and assessment values are. If these are too high, then owners may wish to file a grievance. To prove that their property has been overvalued requires time and effort. Owners need to take pictures of their property, collect documents, and compare the value to the recent sales of similar homes in the area. Or, owners could compare their assessment with similar properties in the area. With the median home in Nassau County being worth an estimated $810,000, even a small reduction could yield massive benefits.Grieving Nassau County Commercial PropertiesGrieving business real estate in New York requires a different approach than grieving homes. If owners believe that their business is being assessed too high, their grievance must use different proof. Known as the income method, owners must show what their business is worth by presenting detailed information on their income and expenses, essentially trying to show what their property would be worth to an investor. Be sure to exclude intangible property like contracts, software, and warranties, as these are not taxable. The owner's accounting needs to be accurate to the letter, which typically makes it a team effort from multiple members of the staff. Coordinating with a property tax professional is often beneficial. If owners own a business, it is best to grieve every year, as it acts as an excellent form of cost reduction.About O'Connor:O’Connor is one of the largest property tax consulting firms, representing 185,000 clients in 49 states and Canada, handling about 295,000 protests in 2024, with residential property tax reduction services in Texas, Illinois, Georgia, and New York. O’Connor’s possesses the resources and market expertise in the areas of property tax, cost segregation, commercial and residential real estate appraisals. The firm was founded in 1974 and employs a team of 1,000 worldwide. O’Connor’s core focus is enriching the lives of property owners through cost effective tax reduction.Property owners interested in assistance appealing their assessment can enroll in O’Connor’s Property Tax Protection Program ™. There is no upfront fee, or any fee unless we reduce your property taxes, and easy online enrollment only takes 2 to 3 minutes.

